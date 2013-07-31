Sharlto Copley Trashed Matt Damon’s Trailer While Filming ‘Elysium’ (Plus Video)

#Neill Blomkamp #Pranks #Matt Damon #Elysium
Entertainment Editor
07.31.13 6 Comments

Sharlto Copley Trashed Matt Damon's Trailer While Filming Elysium

Yesterday, the extended trailer for Neill Blomkamp’s Elysium thoroughly convinced us to check it out. Now we have a short clip featuring Sharlto Copley as Agent Kruger, a psychopathic assassin living among the proletariat while killing for Elysium’s bourgeoisie. More importantly, Copley says he trashed Matt Damon’s trailer.

Copley told EW he got so into his character that he trashed Matt Damon’s trailer while Damon was away visiting family. Here’s the scene Damon found when he returned to set via a red-eye flight.

“I had made his trailer look like Kruger and his henchmen had been living in the trailer for a week. There were bloodied limbs in the shower and the sink. There was blood on the sheets. I had left all my dirty clothes from the movie — my underwear, smelly socks — in his bed. There was porn in the DVD player. You know, just trash, everywhere. The poor guy walks in, exhausted, just wanting to have a lie-down, but he had to wait an hour or two while the cleaners cleaned his trailer.” [EW]

He adds that Damon didn’t seem to find it funny at the time, but “I don’t feel that sorry for him. I mean, he didn’t have to clean it himself.”

We have to know which porn it was. If it wasn’t Good Will Humping, it’s a woefully missed opportunity.

So, to summarize, it’s this guy:

elysium-14

elysium-15

Versus this guy:

elysium-16-good-will-hunting-matt-damon

Trailers will be laid to ruin. AUGUST 9TH.

[Sources: EW, CBM, and ONTD]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Neill Blomkamp#Pranks#Matt Damon#Elysium
TAGSALICE BRAGADIEGO LUNAELYSIUMJODIE FOSTERmatt damonNEILL BLOMKAMPPRANKSSci FiSharlto CopleySONYWAGNER MOURAWILLIAM FICHTNER

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP