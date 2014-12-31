Emily Blunt Talked Captain Marvel And The Two Marvel Roles She Had To Turn Down

So far we don’t know who’s going to be playing Carol Danvers in the much-anticipated Captain Marvel movie, but the fans sure know who they’d like to squeeze into the blue, red and yellow – Emily Blunt. The fan casting has gotten so rampant, some people think Blunt has officially been cast, but as she told Vulture in a recent interview, Marvel hasn’t picked up the phone yet…

“Oh! No one’s offered me that officially, so it’s…very unofficial. I think it’s fan-casting, which is always very nice. But nothing official has been offered, for sure.”

Well, I have a feeling that call will be coming sooner or later. Interestingly, Blunt’s apparent enthusiasm about the Captain Marvel role may come down to the fact that she’s had to pass on more than one Marvel role in the past. Blunt also discussed these near Marvel misses…

“It was never the right time, really, and it just didn’t work out scheduling-wise with Black Widow and Peggy Carter. It’s always a difficult thing to talk about, because it’s not fair to the actresses who ended up playing them, you know? It just wasn’t the right time.”

Hmmm, seems like Blunt’s busy schedule may have worked to her advantage. Not that Black Widow and Agent Carter aren’t good characters, but by missing out on them she might end up scoring the even juicier Captain Marvel role. Perhaps Emily is more savvy than she lets on.

Via Vulture