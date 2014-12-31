Emily Blunt Talked Captain Marvel And The Two Marvel Roles She Had To Turn Down

So far we don’t know who’s going to be playing Carol Danvers in the much-anticipated Captain Marvel movie, but the fans sure know who they’d like to squeeze into the blue, red and yellow – Emily Blunt. The fan casting has gotten so rampant, some people think Blunt has officially been cast, but as she told Vulture in a recent interview, Marvel hasn’t picked up the phone yet…
“Oh! No one’s offered me that officially, so it’s…very unofficial. I think it’s fan-casting, which is always very nice. But nothing official has been offered, for sure.”
Well, I have a feeling that call will be coming sooner or later. Interestingly, Blunt’s apparent enthusiasm about the Captain Marvel role may come down to the fact that she’s had to pass on more than one Marvel role in the past. Blunt also discussed these near Marvel misses…
“It was never the right time, really, and it just didn’t work out scheduling-wise with Black Widow and Peggy Carter. It’s always a difficult thing to talk about, because it’s not fair to the actresses who ended up playing them, you know? It just wasn’t the right time.”
Hmmm, seems like Blunt’s busy schedule may have worked to her advantage. Not that Black Widow and Agent Carter aren’t good characters, but by missing out on them she might end up scoring the even juicier Captain Marvel role. Perhaps Emily is more savvy than she lets on.
Via Vulture
Captain Marvel might be a larger role, but Emily Blunt would have really made Iron Man 2, The Avengers, and Captain America 2, much, much better movies, if she had taken the Black Widow role. Imagine, Natasha Romanov, actually sounding like a spy, not some 25 year American. Imagine if we actually got a character who you sympathized with, while still doubting the motives, and actually cared about.
She would have killed it as either Black Widow, or Peggy Carter.
Counterpoint: Scarlett Johansson’s rack in the catsuit.
The fact that she sounds like an American and not Russian is what makes her sound like a good spy.
@Caleb Sutton
[youtu.be]
And the judges are unanimous: the winner is @Dutch19 !
Yes, I know it’s Peggy Carter, a gorgeous badass British agent from the first half of the 20th Century. No, I can’t stop misreading her name as Peggy Hill and think about her failings in the Spanish language.
I always think of her big feet, but not in a fetish kind of way…
Yes, Scarlett Johansson has the physical attributes to turn on a 15 year old, in the most obvious ways, but wouldn’t; be nicer to have a actress portray Black Widow in a more believable manner?
Its funny because you’re too stupid to realize that she is a good actress.
@CoolMatty go watch Lost In Translation and then come back and tell us again how bad of an actress ScarJo is.
Yeah, she’s a fine actress. Seriously, it’s a superhero movie. We don’t need everyone to be like Jared Leto, who is probably being so method as the Joker that he’s going to bleach his face white permanently. This is supposed to be fun.
I have seen Lost in Translation and I think ScarJo is pretty, and can carry most of the roles she has taken on, but I think she is just coasting on being pretty, and not really stretching much as an actress.
Besides, I am not trying to point out how bad of an actress she is, but rather saying that Emily Blunt would have brought more sophistication, and weight to the character of Black Widow. There would have been layers to her performance. Instead of just being some pretty girl in a jumpsuit, there could have been a more fleshed character, more story, instead of cliché.
With an open mind, compare ScarJo in the three Marvel movies, to Emily Blunt in the Edge of Tomorrow.
Similar roles, of strong females with tactical prowess, with the ability to lead, but really there to support their male counterparts.
Who was really integral to the movie they were in?
If you say that EB’s Character was so important, because there were really only two main character in the movie anyways, then look at the ScarJo/Ewen McGregor movie The Island. Really only two characters in that movie, yet neither really stood out.
In Edge of Tomorrow, both Cruise and Blunt, move the story along, and are a pleasure to watch in an otherwise forgettable movie.
ScarJo was at her absolute hottest in The Island! Plus she did full frontal, leaked nudes, etc… so Matty can go to H E Double Hockey Sticks!