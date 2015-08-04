‘Deadpool’ Makes A Cameo To Promote This Extended ‘Fantastic Four’ Trailer

#X-men #Miles Teller #Fantastic Four #Ryan Reynolds #Deadpool #Marvel
08.04.15 3 years ago 17 Comments

Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four opens this Friday, and we thought the massive video dump over the weekend was Fox’s last push, but they weren’t finished. During last night’s Monday Night RAW, Fox aired a nearly four-minute long extended trailer for the film, with a guest appearance by five-time Academy Award viewer Deadpool with a special message after the trailer ends.

The Deadpool footage is from the same set as the trailer for the trailer, just with a different punchline this time. Now, Fox is trying to lure us into Fantastic Four showings to see a Deadpool trailer. That’s an intriguing offer, but what I really want to see right now is surveillance video of what Kate Mara, Micheal B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell said to each other right after this terrible interview.

(Via CBM)

Around The Web

TOPICS#X-men#Miles Teller#Fantastic Four#Ryan Reynolds#Deadpool#Marvel
TAGSDeadpoolfantastic fourFoxJAMIE BELLJOSH TRANKKate MaraMarvelMATTHEW VAUGHNMICHAEL B JORDANMILES TELLERRyan ReynoldsSeth Grahame-SmithSIMON KINBERGThe ThingTIM BLAKE NELSONTOBY KEBBELLX-MEN

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP