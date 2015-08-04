‘Deadpool’ Makes A Cameo To Promote This Extended ‘Fantastic Four’ Trailer

Josh Trank’s Fantastic Four opens this Friday, and we thought the massive video dump over the weekend was Fox’s last push, but they weren’t finished. During last night’s Monday Night RAW, Fox aired a nearly four-minute long extended trailer for the film, with a guest appearance by five-time Academy Award viewer Deadpool with a special message after the trailer ends.
The Deadpool footage is from the same set as the trailer for the trailer, just with a different punchline this time. Now, Fox is trying to lure us into Fantastic Four showings to see a Deadpool trailer. That’s an intriguing offer, but what I really want to see right now is surveillance video of what Kate Mara, Micheal B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell said to each other right after this terrible interview.
Everything I’ve seen from / for / about the new Fantastic Four film makes me think it will probably worth downloading a pirated version for.
A cam at most. Not those nice TS HD.
^^Straight-up.
that’s against the law.
I wish they cast MF DOOM as Dr. Doom.
+10000
Man, they are really trying to get butts in seats for this one.
no one really likes the fabtastic 4
This is true. You know Johnny Storm secretly wishes he were an Avenger.
@iron mike I think Johnny storm/Michael b Jordan is going to be the only good thing about this movie.
Forget the fantastic 4 no one gives a shit about that movie. My question is why are people clamoring for a Ryan Reynold’s led deadpool? Is it really that he’s a smart ass and might say some bad words?
The “leaked” footage and his passion for the project are what got me on board tbh.
“What if we say no?”
“Say yes.”
God that is some grade A awful, horse shit dialog. Someone was proud of that.
I was hoping for a steely glance and then at least B grade contrived shit like “choose your enemies carefully” or a “then you can go ahead and eff yourselves”. That moment built to a wet fart.
I actually hope right after that response the General just stares him in the face and repeats “um, ok, once again, What if we say no, you flaming dipshit?”
this movie isn’t going to end well. if the fantastic four didn’t have history and this was just some kind of brewed up sci fi movie action it’d be like those b rated ones akin to edge of tomorrow or that shitty found footage one where the kids go back in time and fuck with the future.
I hate that thing is dropping from a plane before the avengers got to do the ultimates hulk drop