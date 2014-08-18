Five Games: ‘Tales Of Xillia 2’ And Everything Else You Need To Play This Week

Consoles, PCs, handhelds, Facebook, smartphones — the world of gaming is becoming increasingly confusing and fragmented, but don’t worry, we’re here to simplify things for you. Each week I’ll rattle off five games I think you might want to check out this week. Keep in mind, these articles aren’t meant to be comprehensive lists of everything coming out that week so much as a nice rounded tasting menu. So, let’s get to it…
There are still PS Vitas out there? And games released?
Apparently! It’s actually still pretty lively if you’re into obscure JRPGs.
Thanks for the response, after posting it I realize it may have sounded sarcastic. But is not.
It’s the system the portable Disgaeas end up on, so it’s the best system ever.
More important than any of these actual full releases, Invisible Inc. launches on early access tomorrow. I generally try to stay away from early access, but I may not be able to help myself with Invisible Inc. That game is going to be the freakin’ best.
Yeah, I don’t list Early Access stuff — only full games you can actually finish. Invisible Inc. does look good though.
So Amazing Princess Sarah neither?
@Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer @Nate Birch I had to come back here to say I picked up Invisible, Inc on Steam today, and god damn is this game great.
I’ve been messing around just on the first mission, restarting the game when an agent dies – I believe there is perm death for agents – and trying to get the feel of sneaking, combat, hacking. It is fantastic.
And my favorite thing so far: closing of doors. It is such a minor thing in the grand scheme of video games, but oh so important to not being discovered in Invisible, Inc.
CounterSpy looks slick. Gonna try that out once I chop my backlog down a bit.
Also Hotline Miami hits the PS4 tomorrow. You already own it if you own the PS3/Vita version.
I don’t know, is Diablo III actually worth playing? This time around, I couldn’t muster enough interest to even bother looking at Let’s Play vids.
Yes. It’s incredibly fun. I own it for PC and PS3 right now and the console version blows the PC’s away.