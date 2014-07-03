Fox News Totally Ripped Off The ‘Bioshock Infinite’ Logo In A Hilarious Bit Of Irony

You had to know this was going to happen at some point. It’s one thing when Tea Party groups are co-opting the blatant racist imagery from Bioshock Infinite. You kinda have to expect that. But Fox News just coming in to rip off your logo? That’s either really shameful or hilarious, depending on your point of view.
I tend to lean towards the latter because most of the time it is all so ridiculous and getting mad about it seems to be pointless. It’s just a distraction anyway, so why get pissed? Here’s the original Bioshock Infinite logo for comparison’s sake:
You can take in Fox’s logo above. The real funny bit is how the sentiments sort of remain the same between the two entities here, Bioshock Infinite and Fox News, but the intended target is completely off the base. Unless Fox is building giant airships and plans to attack New York in a fury, which instantly makes this a depressing story.
The image was posted by Ken Levine on Facebook (via Imgur) and was then picked up by Nerdist and the rest of us sensitive shock monkeys. He’s firmly in the “hilarious” camp though, as you can see from his post:
I know I wouldn’t want to be associated with the bad portions of any game or media product that involved horrible racism, oppression and mass murder. At least not if my intended purpose was to spread “freedom” to the world and celebrate America.
Then again, being we are taking some time to look back on our history again this week, it’s pretty fitting. America’s past is full of those kind of things and it’s better to embrace it than try to hide it. Keep on using it, Fox. It’s the good and bad that makes us the great nation we are today. We’re ready for that, right?
(Via AV Club / Nerdist / Ken Levine)
/nods
For a guy who hates half the posts on Uproxx, you sure read a lot of Uproxx.
The only difference in the two cases is that Uproxx gets joy out of mocking Fox News’s stupidity, while you just get angry.
Can you just post, “I’ve made my appearance, you know what I’m going to say” in every Fox News/Daily Show post. It’s tiring reading your same bitching in every post about this stuff. Next you’ll try and stereotype every libby lib and our hypocrisy and lack of a sense of humor and how smart and hilarious conservatives are. Yawn.
This is beautifully, deliciously, hilariously fitting. I’m sure that when the Fox execs get wind of this, they are going to be incredibly confused.
“But…but its a game about America, right? Specifically American exceptionalism? No, of course j haven’t played it, games are for children.”
The only way this would be better is if they had used something from Mass Effect.
/is a borderline radical libertarian who hates bleeding-heart liberals and blind Republican bigots almost as much as Fox News and MSNBC.
Motherfucker. I, not j.
Motherfucker. I, not j.
telling, not spelling;;;;;;;;;;;;;imo
godblesss
I think you’re giving them too much credit. Misguided and uninformed, yeah, but they aren’t smart enough to be evil…at least not in any serious sort of way.
It would be nice for them to be a little more self aware, though. Maybe if they knew they were the TV equivalent of the National Inquirer, they’d reassess themselves.
How curious. How curious indeed.
No, they’re stupid. When I was in grad school, I knew some of the journalism professors and they all had stories about Fox News producers being completely ignorant of really basic stuff like clearances and image releases. This is why Fox regularly pays fines to ASCAP over music rights.
Agreed @BigFan @Dan.
This isn’t the Westboro Baptist Church we’re talking about — an organization that only really exists in the minds of their detractors. This is FOX FUCKING NEWS. There are millions of people that utilize this network as their primary source of information. Gamma Squad pays attention and it’s playing right into their masterplan? Nah, they’re just retarded.
Most likely some nerd at Fox was given the task of designing the logo, and intentionally used the Bioshock logo figuring none of his idiot Tea Partying pointy-haired bosses would notice. And they didn’t.
When I read “media product that involved horrible racism, oppression and mass murder” I really didn’t know which one you were talking about — Bioshock or Fox News, aka “the Folks Who Brought You the Iraq War.”
Anyone else mad that’s a very badly done rip off of the logo? The font is cheap and Homeland should be the emphasized word. This is the Taiwanese bootleg BioShock.
We better not tell them that a Christ killing Jew made the game.