Funko Announced A Ton Of New Pop! Vinyl Figures From ‘Seinfeld’, ‘Doctor Who’, And More

Fortune favors the bold and no company has been bolder than Funko in the midst of the vinyl toy boom, taking full advantage of the pop culture explosion with eye on courting… well, everyone. That strategy has never been more clear than it has been during Funko’s “12 Days of Christmas” deluge of information as spokesman Brian@Funko has announced a host of new Pop! vinyl figures on their message board that seem at once surprising and intriguing.

The highlights include Seinfeld, Shaun of the Dead, Orange is the New Black, Peanuts, Futurama, and Doctor Who, but the entire list of Pop! figures that will come to market in 2015 (including some that have already been announced) is sorta stupefying.

More Pop! Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, A-Team, Dodgeball, Bob’s Burgers, Clueless, Flight Club, Galaxy Quest, Kung Fu Panda, Pocahontas, Sesame Street, Star Wars Episode 7, Tokyo Ghoul, Fairy Tail, Soul Eater, Naruto, Death Note and Bleach..and hopefully Sailor Moon in Pop! Gigantor and Voltron Pop! […] More POP!!!!! Orange is the New Black, X-Files, 21 Jump Street, Inside Out(New Pixar movie), Talladega Nights, AHS Freakshow, Superbad, Fifth Element, Cars!, Voltron and Gigantor, The Strain TV, Munsters, and Peanuts. Pop a Polooza: Classic and New Battlestar Galatica Pop!, Arrow, Flash and Gotham Pop!, Bravest warrior cat bug and Impossibear Pop!, The New Cinderella Movie Pop!, Futurama and Family Guy Pop!, Once Upon a Time TV Pop!, Outlander TV Pop!, Monty Python Holy Grail Pop, ……..and Doctor Who Pop! Pop Rides!; LOLA Ride from Marvel Agents of Shield!, A Deadpool Chimichanga Truck!, The Breaking Bad Crystal Ship, and ………an A-TEAM Van!!!!!!!!!!!!!! […] Pop!- Skyrim, Borderlands, Fall Out, Evolve, BioShock, The Evil Within all get the Video Game Pop! treatment. Pop!-For you Disney Princess fans..Aurora finally hits shelves along with Princess and the Frog, Tangled and Mulan. […] Hanna Barbera Pop- Wave 1-Dastardly, Muttley, Secret Squirrel, Morocco Mole, Lil’ Gruesome and wait for it…..a Mean Machine POP RIDE!!!! Wave 2-Squiddly Diddly, Penelope Pitstop, Ricochet Rabbit and one mystery Pop! RETRO TV Pop-Saved by the Bell Pop, Seinfeld Pop and Friends Pop!

This is all in addition to the second series of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Pop! figures that Marvel announced last week.

The roster for both Funko’s 6″ Legacy line and their 3 3/4″ ReAction line is going to swell this year as well.

Legacy……Evolve, Fall Out, Skyrim, Game of Thrones Wave 3, Rocketeer and Firefly all will be released in Legacy format… ReAction……Tomorrowland, Fifth Element, Aliens featuring a Queen!, Rocky Horror Picture Show, V for Vendetta, Munsters, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, E.T., Big Lebowski, Fight Club, A-Team, Big Trouble in Little China and Scarface! […] ReAction-Star Trek Classic(in 2 waves, Star Trek New Gen, JAWS, Terminator 2, Boondock Saints, Breaking Bad, Gremlins and Dark Crystal!!!!

Again, this is from a message board post, hence the odd formatting and the abundance of exclamation points. The important takeaway from the product list is that Rocky Horror Picture Show figures are en route and that the previously announced Firefly Legacy figures are getting closer to the open market.

It’s also really cool that there will be a 3.75 scale Breaking Bad line, though that release brings with it a little bit of intrigue since the ReAction figures have popped up at Toys R’ Us and they have some less than pleasant history Breaking Bad action figures.

Despite the size of this list, Funko has actually teased one more big announcement that they say will include:

“a new direction, a new set of lines, a new way to collect, new licenses, new looks, new talent”

To track the delivery of the last info drop of the season and to read about Funko’s other product announcements, feel free to check out their board.

(Source: FunkoFunatic via Action Figure Insider)