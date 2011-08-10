Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

It’s that time of the week where we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting, such as the dog above who f–king loves cosplay (more pictures of him on the next page).
Onward to the gallery:
(Click pictures to enlarge.)
Dante the Samoyed playing Amaterasu at Otakon
April O’Neil cosplaying April O’Neil. We need to go deeper.
The picture that launched a thousand slashfic pens.
Mass Effect Engineer
Batgirl by Docking Bay 93
I can’t decide if going as the Valve logo is lazy or brilliant. Maybe both.
These guys are living the dream.
Quailman, WHAT DID YOU DO?
April’s website is quite NSFW, but I don’t care.