Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

It’s that time of the week where we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting, such as the dog above who f–king loves cosplay (more pictures of him on the next page).

Are you a cosplayer or cosplay photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

(Click pictures to enlarge.)

Dante the Samoyed playing Amaterasu at Otakon

April O’Neil cosplaying April O’Neil. We need to go deeper.

The picture that launched a thousand slashfic pens.

Mass Effect Engineer

Batgirl by Docking Bay 93

I can’t decide if going as the Valve logo is lazy or brilliant. Maybe both.

These guys are living the dream.

Quailman, WHAT DID YOU DO?