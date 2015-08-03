The Launch Trailer For ‘Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture’ Is Equal Parts Beautiful And Mysterious

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Next week marks the release of Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, the latest game from the makers of influential indie classic, Dear Esther. For those not familiar, Dear Esther was a game without any combat, action, puzzle-solving or other traditional forms of gameplay. Instead, a dark story was slowly revealed to you via narration as you explored an abandoned island. Since Dear Esther, these kind of story-based exploration games have become a popular trend in the indie world.

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture follows in Dear Esther‘s footsteps, in that you’re once again wandering an abandoned environment, trying to discover what’s happened, but you can actually interact with the world and influence the course of the story this time. The launch trailer for Rapture, which you can check out above, shows off the game’s very pretty, CryEngine-powered visuals, but otherwise keeps things mysterious.

What do you folks think? Ready for the Rapture? Well, whether you are or not, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture arrives August 11 on PS4.