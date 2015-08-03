The Launch Trailer For ‘Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture’ Is Equal Parts Beautiful And Mysterious

#Video Games
08.03.15 3 years ago 5 Comments

Next week marks the release of Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, the latest game from the makers of influential indie classic, Dear Esther. For those not familiar, Dear Esther was a game without any combat, action, puzzle-solving or other traditional forms of gameplay. Instead, a dark story was slowly revealed to you via narration as you explored an abandoned island. Since Dear Esther, these kind of story-based exploration games have become a popular trend in the indie world.

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture follows in Dear Esther‘s footsteps, in that you’re once again wandering an abandoned environment, trying to discover what’s happened, but you can actually interact with the world and influence the course of the story this time. The launch trailer for Rapture, which you can check out above, shows off the game’s very pretty, CryEngine-powered visuals, but otherwise keeps things mysterious.

What do you folks think? Ready for the Rapture? Well, whether you are or not, Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture arrives August 11 on PS4.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSDear EstherEverybody's Gone to the Rapturevideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lupe Fiasco, Brockhampton, And Metric

09.21.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.18.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.17.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Noname, Dilly Dally, And Aphex Twin

09.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.11.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP