Here Are All The Songs On The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Mixtape

One of the more prominent props in Guardians of the Galaxy has been Peter Quill’s mixtape, presumably the one connection he has to Earth. Either that or he’s one of those annoying cassettecore people. Anyway, a list of songs has leaked, and Peter Quill has an unhealthy obsession with soft rock! Spoilers, of a sort, below.
James Gunn took to his personal Facebook to reveal the track list, since Marvel couldn’t be bothered to do that when announcing the soundtrack. Gunn notes that this isn’t every track on the tape he gave Chris Pratt, but these are the tracks that will actually show up in the movie, along with our guesses at the context. And they are…
Blue Swede – Hooked on a Feeling
We knew this one was coming.
Raspberries – Go All the Way
OK, we give up. Maybe this is Rocket’s intro music.
Norman Greenbaum – Spirit in the Sky
We’d link to this one, but apparently in the wake of the second trailer, whoever owns the song has discovered YouTube and has pulled down every possible copy they could find. Here’s the slow piano version.
David Bowie – Moonage Daydream
Gee, we can’t imagine what relevance a song with the opening lyric of “I’m a space invader” might have in this movie.
Elvin Bishop – Fooled Around and Fell in Love
Peter Quill and Gamora knock boots in this movie apparently.
10Cc – I’m Not in Love
And apparently said bootknocking doesn’t go well afterward!
Jackson 5 – I Want You Back
Make that “Really doesn’t go well.”
Redbone – Come and Get Your Love
We’re guessing this is Lee Pace’s dance number. Here’s some exclusive footage!
The Runaways – Cherry Bomb
Cue action sequence!
Rupert Holmes – Escape (The Pina Colada Song)
Oh, come on, Gunn. Really? Really?! A song so terrible even the guy who wrote it dislikes it and you put it on the soundtrack? This had better be an ironic counterpoint to Groot beating the ever-loving crap out of, like, a billion mooks.
The Five Stairsteps – O-O-H Child
Marvin Gaye/Tammi Terrell – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
We’re guessing these play over the end credits.
You know, for a guy who created a dong monster, James Gunn sure loves cheesy ’70s rock. Ah well, it could be worse; can you imagine the kind of music Brett Ratner would have put on that tape?
I can’t wait for this movie
I own all royalties on the name: Awesome Mix Vol. #1©
Just gonna sit by my mailbox and wait for the checks to come in.
So excited for this movie.
Glad to see The Runaways on a soundtrack other than that awful Runaways movie they attempted….
I had this dream once where they thought Kristen Stewart would make a credible Joan Jett. It was horrible. Thank God that never happened.
[open.spotify.com]
Yay Spotify!
I should have said opening verse. Or maybe I shouldn’t have started drinking at 6am. Eh. :::cracks beer:::
Ug- Ain’t no Mountain High Enough? Has to be a training montage. I hate that fucking song so much.
Not as much as I hate the Pina Colada song. I might have to leave the theater when that comes on.
It’s a shame he was limited to stuff from the 70s since that’s presumably when Quill left Earth. I really dug The Yayhoos and Slither introduced me to them with “Baby I Love You” and was hoping to get some more offbeat recommendations from James Gunn.
I like the concept and don’t hate the selections. Wait, will this movie maybe be cool?
How the hell is More than a Feeling not on there?
I didn’t have any problem finding Spirit In the Sky on Youtube.