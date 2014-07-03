Here Are All The Songs On The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Mixtape

One of the more prominent props in Guardians of the Galaxy has been Peter Quill’s mixtape, presumably the one connection he has to Earth. Either that or he’s one of those annoying cassettecore people. Anyway, a list of songs has leaked, and Peter Quill has an unhealthy obsession with soft rock! Spoilers, of a sort, below.

James Gunn took to his personal Facebook to reveal the track list, since Marvel couldn’t be bothered to do that when announcing the soundtrack. Gunn notes that this isn’t every track on the tape he gave Chris Pratt, but these are the tracks that will actually show up in the movie, along with our guesses at the context. And they are…

Blue Swede – Hooked on a Feeling

We knew this one was coming.

Raspberries – Go All the Way

OK, we give up. Maybe this is Rocket’s intro music.

Norman Greenbaum – Spirit in the Sky

We’d link to this one, but apparently in the wake of the second trailer, whoever owns the song has discovered YouTube and has pulled down every possible copy they could find. Here’s the slow piano version.

David Bowie – Moonage Daydream

Gee, we can’t imagine what relevance a song with the opening lyric of “I’m a space invader” might have in this movie.

Elvin Bishop – Fooled Around and Fell in Love

Peter Quill and Gamora knock boots in this movie apparently.

10Cc – I’m Not in Love

And apparently said bootknocking doesn’t go well afterward!

Jackson 5 – I Want You Back

Make that “Really doesn’t go well.”

Redbone – Come and Get Your Love

We’re guessing this is Lee Pace’s dance number. Here’s some exclusive footage!

The Runaways – Cherry Bomb

Cue action sequence!

Rupert Holmes – Escape (The Pina Colada Song)

Oh, come on, Gunn. Really? Really?! A song so terrible even the guy who wrote it dislikes it and you put it on the soundtrack? This had better be an ironic counterpoint to Groot beating the ever-loving crap out of, like, a billion mooks.

The Five Stairsteps – O-O-H Child

Marvin Gaye/Tammi Terrell – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

We’re guessing these play over the end credits.

You know, for a guy who created a dong monster, James Gunn sure loves cheesy ’70s rock. Ah well, it could be worse; can you imagine the kind of music Brett Ratner would have put on that tape?