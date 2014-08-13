‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Now Has A #1 Album

It turns out Star-Lord’s mom was far better at mix tapes than we realized. Awesome Mix #1, better known as the Guardians Of The Galaxy soundtrack, has hit #1 on the charts.



Especially notable is that it’s a first, according to the Hollywood Reporter:

The blockbuster film’s set, subtitled Awesome Mix Vol. 1, sold 109,000 copies in the week ending Aug. 10 (up 83 percent), according to Nielsen SoundScan. It debuted a week ago at No. 3 with 60,000. Guardians of the Galaxy is an especially notable No. 1 album because it is the first No. 1 soundtrack where the whole album is composed of previously released songs. All of its tunes were released between the late 1960s and late 1970s, and most were chart hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Probably helping things considerably is that it’s a pretty handy way to get those number one singles in the first place. If you want the downloads individually, you’ll either have to buy another collection of hits or you’ll have to steal them, which most people don’t want to do. Although it is adorable how Amazon tries to sell you the CD. “See? You even get the MP3s free! Please give us two extra dollars!”

Ironically, this collection of pop hits with no original music beat out that other collection of pop hits with no original music, Now 51. Yes, there are 51 of them.

So, Mr. Gunn, no pressure when picking the songs on Awesome Mix #2 or anything. None at all. But please share the pitch emails from music executives explaining that Star-Lord’s mom falling into a time warp and thus being a big fan of Flo Rida would be a great story beat. Until then, take us out, little Groot: