We Handicap ‘Ender’s Game’ And Its Box Office Chances

Ender’s Game arrives tomorrow to… well, actually not much in the way of fanfare. Summit and Lionsgate have been trying to promote the movie, but it just doesn’t seem to be catching on if the buzz is any indication. So, how are things going to shake out… and what might be holding it back?
First of all, honestly, it’s probably losing out to some movie about turkeys for the number one spot. That said, there have been surprises before, and the reviews have been surprisingly strong considering the trailers. Still, it’s an effects-heavy movie based on a widely popular book… so why the lackluster reception?
Studio Politics
The first, and most basic, problem is that Summit, the company that produced this movie, was bought out by Lionsgate last year, right before production on this movie started. In other words, it went from a movie that was the centerpiece of a studio’s fall slate to a contractual obligation for a studio that bought out the producer because it wanted to remake Twilight. Lionsgate couldn’t care less about Ender’s Game; to them, it’s a movie made with someone else’s money that they see some cash on, either way. This may explain the… somewhat lackluster trailers and Harrison Ford pretty much trashing the entire experience, however obliquely.
Bad Reputations
First of all, Gavin Hood, the director, is going to carry X-Men Origins: Wolverine around his neck like an albatross for the rest of his career, whether that’s fair or not. Even Joel Schumacher has seen more forgiveness than Hood, and that’s probably dinging this movie a little bit. Secondly, there’s… well, there’s Orson Scott Card.
We’ve gotten into the sticky issue of Card and his stance on gay people more than once on here, and how it screws over people who just want to see a good adaptation of a book they love. But this is essentially the Kobiyashi Maru of First World Problems. Card is inevitably going to drag his politics into it no matter how this goes, because that’s what Card does whenever this issue comes up.
Lionsgate has been engaged in a bunch of damage control on this issue, and it’s pretty clear they were hoping Card, who apparently got his check a long time ago and won’t be making money on this directly, would just shut up and go away. No such luck. And that’s probably not helping.
Timing, Timing, Timing
Finally, there’s the fact that November 1st is just weird timing for this movie. It’s coming out later in the year because, by all accounts, there’s actually an attempt at making this a bit more thoughtful than you might expect from the marketing, and there’s a surprising dearth of genre movies in theaters right now. But it’s got to move fast because Thor is coming to party and will be strong through Thanksgiving, and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire arrives the 22nd.
Really, that, more than anything else, is the problem here. Most filmgoers won’t care about the stuff above, they’ll care about where to spend their entertainment dollars… and honestly, Katniss and the Avenger with the muscles is probably going to wind up being a bigger box office draw. But we’ll see tomorrow, when the movie rolls out to wider markets.
You seem to forget that the book is terrible and the advertisements essentially give away the secret of the plot by advertising it as a big old war movie. Those are also relevant.
Well, I’m trying not to judge, and plenty of movies transcend their source material. The reviews are pretty strong, too, which is surprising.
I definitely have to read the book again then.
Also, once you know the big twist in the book, it’s like.. what’s the point? Unless they don’t even play up that aspect of it.
Child actors are the worst.
As others have noted, I’d give a pretty big point to the fact the trailers leave nothing to the imagination and practically ruin 90% of what happens. I would have much rather seen them promote the Battle Room, which to mean seems like it be the funner part.
They also make Ender look wayyyyy to serious and stone faced. Seriously, theres nothing in the trailer that makes it look like he’s not a robot. Maybe that’s indicative of the whole movie, but it’s not helping when he doesn’t look like an intriguing character in those trailers
Thor actually comes out next weekend, and not on Thanksgiving, so really it only has a week to reap the lack of sci-fi/action genre in theaters.
Yeah, vague wording on my part; I meant the movie will easily be around, and probably grossing a lot, during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Looks generic like John Carter. Also, after Card’s comments on gays, gonna avoid his works.
For me it’s that all the parts I liked best about the book were the different characters’ thought processes. Ender’s sister making her plans inside her own head, and Ender playing that video game in his free time — there is just no good way to translate that stuff to the screen.
Yes, this short story on steroids is a tough play. Unless they eat the twist which would be hilarious.
I don’t know about everyone else, but I like Han Solo and dislike kids. So as far as I’m concerned “Harrison Ford making children cry” is probably the single biggest thing this film has going for it.
Still not enough to outweigh the “from the creepy vision of a raving bigot” factor, of course.
I’m shocked at the lack of posts decrying Uproxx for being intolerant of his personal views. It’s almost as if someone realized how stupid that argument is.
Not everyone tho. Facebook’s still holding on to that turd diamond pretty tightly.
Generally they get their asses handed to them.