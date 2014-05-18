‘Hannibal’ Recap: One Of The Most Disturbing Episodes We’ve Ever Seen

We all knew something bad was going to happen to Mason Verger. The entire show was arguably building to it. And boy, were they not shy about the payoff, in one of the most disturbing episodes of Hannibal we’ve ever seen.
This was largely a show about paying off the Mason arc. Will and Hannibal are seemingly in accord; they’re comparing notes, discussing strategies, and teasing each other, the way friends tend to do. But they’re also playing with fire. Mason is a spoiled monster who doesn’t like people playing with his toys, and both Hannibal and Will have upset him… so he’s going to feed them to his pigs.
Or, that’s the plan. The show’s not called “Mason Verger,” so, needless to say, it goes horribly awry.
But before we get to that, we get to the stunning reveal that Jack Crawford is, as he puts it, a good fisherman himself. He’s lured Bedelia Du Maurier to the FBI, where she confesses she’s yet another one of Hannibal’s “persuaded.” Bedelia raises the important question of just how clever and in control Hannibal is, best represented by a meal he serves Jack where the hunter and hunted chase each other in a circle frozen in aspic.
Yes, Hannibal serves a jello salad to Jack, and it looks amazing. He’s that good of a cook.
The most horrific part of the show, though, is Hannibal dosing Mason with psychedelics, in a truly disturbing hallucination sequence, seemingly done entirely in camera. Hannibal hands Mason a knife and, well, Mason proceeds to feed most of his face to Will’s dogs. We never see the full extent of the damage; Mason is hidden mostly in shadow. But we can hear it, and what little we do see… hoo boy.
Hannibal does break Mason’s neck, and leaves him to the tender mercies of his sister. We’re left with the disturbing implication that Mason, while now an invalid, is plotting what little revenge he has left.
The ending features Hannibal and Will agreeing that Jack needs closure. Hannibal will reveal himself. How that pays off… well, we’ll find out next week.
Some more thoughts:
- Mason’s mask is a nice shout-out to Michael Pitt’s last job.
- “I’m full of myself!” gets my vote for most disturbing line ever uttered on Hannibal.
- Mads Mikkelsen oddly gets the funniest lines this episode. Black comedy, admittedly, but observing a mafiosi shouldn’t have pulled out the scalpel before being knocked out is pretty damn funny.
- Anybody else think that Will’s going down with Hannibal? Even Jack admits he can’t protect him.
Any thoughts yourself? Let us know in the comments!
if you’re hungry and you know it eat your nose
*clap clap*
Wait, uh… hold on. Never mind.
You take your right eye out, you push the left one in, that’s what it’s all about!
/I don’t watch the show, am I doing this right?
It’s been said that the 3rd season is going to be the manhunt for Hannibal, but I wonder if that might also include a search for Will… I kind of see him going off the grid after this.
chilton’s still alive and will’s not going off the grid
I think that the manhunt and subsequent capture of Hannibal is what will finally send poor Will over the edge. He’ll sustain serious injuries, spend some time in the hospital and drop out of sight for awhile. Once Francis Dolahyde (sp?) makes himself known – then Jack will have to lure him out of early retirement at the beginning of Season Four.
wills not dropping out of sight
I don’t know about Will, but I agree with you about season 3 being the manhunt for Hannibal. Will will probably sustain injuries at the end and I really wouldn’t be surprised if there was a time jump between season 3 and season 4 (fingers crossed). Maybe a year or so.
This episode… wow.
I know I shouldn’t find someone getting doped up and getting convinced to cut his own face off funny… but I did. “I am full of myself.” LOL.
“I am enchanted… and terrified.” If this doesn’t accurately describe this show I don’t know what will.
Pitt’s performance was a big part of that. The fact that Mason is having a grand old time cutting off his own face is disturbing.
At first I thought Pitt was always in danger of going over the top, until I realized he was essentially doing Mason Verger as The Joker. His more manic insanity was a nice contrast with Hannibal.
One of the most suspenseful scenes in the episode was the therapy session, where Mason repeatedly stabbed Hannibal’s leather chair. He certainly sealed his fate by harming Margot, but in the seconds that followed the ‘chair defacement’ I wondered if Hannibal was going to leap out of his chair and kill him right there.
First it was the ‘human cello’, then Roland Umber tearing himself free of the human mural, then it was the victim of the beekeeper killer, then the ‘birthing’ sequences from the horse. In each instance I watched the scene and thought “That is the most disturbing thing I think I’ve ever seen.” After each scene I think they can’t possibly create something more deranged. I can say without reservation, Mason feeding his face to Will’s dogs is the most disturbing thing I’ve ever seen.
With the possible exception of Leland Palmer/Bob killing Maddie – it’s the only time I can remember watching a television show ‘through my fingers’. Eventhough most of the scene was in shadow, the sounds that Verger made, slicing off bits of his face, and the dogs eating it were very disturbing.
On a related note, Winston is now my favorite of Will’s dogs. He was the only one who didn’t partake.
If this show goes by normal humane standards, it also means Will will have to put down most of his dogs.
Considering that this season started with Jack about to bleed out, I wonder if they might actually kill him off. On any other show (except Game of Thrones) I’d say there was no way – but on ‘Hannibal’….
Perhaps Alana Bloom bursts in just time to save him, but Hannibal escapes. Then again they might kill Alana. I can’t wait to see what they have in store for the finale and next season. When the season ends next week, it’s going to be a long 10 month wait for season three.
Even more surprising is the fact that NBC has the good sense to renew this. Will wonders never cease?
I don’t think they’ll kill Jack. Keep in mind Will’s going to alert Jack that something’s up. Jack isn’t walking into that house without backup.
I think Jack’s gonna bleed out
I don’t know about Jack. But apparently Lawrence Fishburn has a new TV show coming out so…
^ BINGO !
I really fuckin hope they don’t kill Jack, but my first reaction to that scene n the blood-spurt was, “well, fuck, Jack’s dead.” But anything can happen in tv nowadays.. Always loved this show, but damn season 2 has been amazing.
Never read the books, but I’ve seen the movies n thru google I knew that Mason was”high on drugs when Hannibal convinced him to simultaneously hang himself while cutting off most of his face with a knife.” But last Friday’s episode… That made my jaw drop lower than it did during the red wedding. Insanely shocking, incredible show.
Goddamn, what an episode. Every scene really just built things up. There was some part of Will talking with Hannibal where Hannibal was talking about choosing between things they loved (am I remembering this correctly? Or did this not happened), but it got me thinking that I think Hannibal’s going to make Will choose between saving Alana and Abigail Hobbs at some point.
Also, I really want to figure out what Beverly saw in Hannibal’s private larder. Abigail, maybe?
Cannot wait for the finale. And season 3. And more Mason “Ol’ Norv Turner Face” Verger. And binge watching seasons 1 and 2 in the off months.
Possibly Abagail. I suspect we’ll find that out when Jack tries to figure out a way out and winds up downstairs.
Michael Pitt is a beautiful underrated gem of an actor. I’ve loved him for years and years (chest pound Henry in Dawson’s Creek). I do hope Mason pops up from time to time and that Michael the Lips Pitt starts showing up more and more in tv and movies.
Again, I continue to be impressed with how beautiful and well done the show is. The grotesque blends with the beautiful in really intriguing ways.
He’s got some of the bluest eyes there are.
Yeah it’s too bad his career is a bit stunted from the fact that he’s a colossal asshole
If Gotham hasn’t hired the guy who played Mason Verger to play Joker in that series, they’ve made a terrible misstep.
We all wondered how Mason Verger was gonna get it? I mean, we all knew it was going to happen. But to have nobody eaten by pigs and Mason feeding himself to Will’s dogs?
That’s just brilliant writing. And sinister. Truly glorious.
I like that Pitt really went full Walken in how he plays Verger
WHOA this episode. Wow wow wow wow.
“Mason’s mask is a nice shout-out to Michael Pitt’s last job.”
Are you talking about Boardwalk/Richard Harrow, or something else? Did he wear a mask like that in Seven Psychopaths?
I suppose Will could be killed or re-imprisoned in the finale, but I don’t know. I mean, it sure looked like Jack was a dead man in the premiere’s flash-forward. They could certainly pull a switcheroo and have him live and Will die, but that seems like the least likely scenario. Jack dying and Will being locked up again could happen, but that’d run the risk of making season three’s beginning much too similar to season two’s.
Yeah, he’s referencing Richard from Boardwalk.
Sidenote: Richard is awesome.
True that.
Rest…in…Peace…in…murderer…heaven.
@JaynieJayne Probably the one and only time Paul F. Tompkins has ever made me sad was in the ghost’s second appearance.
I kind of wish they hadn’t resolved the Mason Verger story so quickly so we could have more scenes of him damaging Hannibal’s furniture. That and Hannibal’s barely suppressed dismay was delightful.
Seeing as how the death by pigs was going to be used before Verger defaced himself under the influence, when Verger does seek his revenge it should just involve a couple of guys stabbing the armrests of the furniture in whatever apartment Hannibal is living in.
Hannibals line to Jack at the dinner table “I don’t know who is doing the chasing, but whoever it is, I intend the eat them” was glorious! As much as I loved the Verger storyline, I’m glad it’s all out of the way so the finale can concentrate on Will, Jack and Hannibal (presumably with Alana, and maybe Abigail thrown in the mix).
Ah, that look on Hannibal’s face when Mason stabbed his chair. Perfection.
I have to wonder if Hannibal taking Mason to Will’s house and feeding his dogs scraps of human flesh is another step in taking away everything in Will’s life except Hannibal. Except Winston, of course, that dog was not down with eating Verger face.
But yeah, that face slicing scene was some good nightmare fuel.
Winston has become another breakout character for this show on Tumblr. Some of the “Good Dog Winston” memes I’ve seen have been hilarious.
I know, right? Complete with Hannibal all but telling Will he knows what he’s up to and doesn’t care.
The show is based on ‘Red Dragon’ and has used characters from Silence of the Lambs (Dr. Chilton) and Hannibal (Mason Verger). It’s a credit to Pitt for upstaging Gary Oldman’s performance in Hannibal but essentially you knew Verger’s was face going to be eaten off….it was just absolutely fucking EXCELLENT how the show finally got us to that point (the movie was a hasty flashback). For a fan of the Lecter-sphere, this show is fucking spot on and it’s great to see NBC renew it for next year. Can’t wait to see the inclusion of characters from Red Dragon in Season 3 and the eventual capture of Lecter. Long live Hannibal!
I’m going to stop qualifying my praise for Hannibal by saying “It’s good for a network tv show..”
Is it better than any of the movies?
It is better than every movie except Silence and Manhunter
Re: Jack speculation: I doubt they’ll kill Jack simply because there seems to be an effort to preserve the cast for the Red Dragon storyline. Jack kinda has to be around for Ole Chompy’s “becoming.” I think he could be gravely injured, probably slip into a coma even, and that’ll give Hannibal the opportunity to split. I don’t think Hannibal wants to kill Jack, and would probably save him from dying provided it didn’t impede his getaway.
Alana though. Eesh. What’s with the decimation of the show’s women this season? Alana went from a shrewd peer to completely deluded sex-bot in only a handful of episodes. Then there’s Beverly (gone), Bedelia (away), Margot (castrated both narratively and physically) and Freddy (basically just a prop/pawn). The only people actually doing/acting/affecting the story at this point are dudes, which was not at all the case in S1. It’s becoming a pretty bleak universe for women. I understand that that’s likely a theme in the books too, but…I dunno. It was such a noticeable evacuation (coincidentally my nickname in junior high).