Here’s An Official Look At The New Batmobile From ‘Batman V. Superman’

We posted the earlier unofficial set photos that revealed the new batmobile from Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Feelings were mixed and some were partial to the hulking tumbler from Christoper Nolan’s Dark Knight series, forcing Zack Snyder to release this official photo (larger here) of Batman’s ride.

What do you think? It looks like it mixes the best of the sleek classic style from the older movies with the militarized tough from the Nolan films. It’s hard to say without seeing it in action, but I think I’m still in the former camp. Like some of you said in the comments, it was really cool to see Batman tool around in a freaking tank.

This official picture is a lot nicer than those set pics though. I’ll give Snyder that.

(Via Zack Snyder)