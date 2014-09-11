Here’s An Official Look At The New Batmobile From ‘Batman V. Superman’

#Zack Snyder #Batman V Superman #DC Comics #Batman
Entertainment Writer
09.10.14 33 Comments

We posted the earlier unofficial set photos that revealed the new batmobile from Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Feelings were mixed and some were partial to the hulking tumbler from Christoper Nolan’s Dark Knight series, forcing Zack Snyder to release this official photo (larger here) of Batman’s ride.

What do you think? It looks like it mixes the best of the sleek classic style from the older movies with the militarized tough from the Nolan films. It’s hard to say without seeing it in action, but I think I’m still in the former camp. Like some of you said in the comments, it was really cool to see Batman tool around in a freaking tank.

This official picture is a lot nicer than those set pics though. I’ll give Snyder that.

(Via Zack Snyder)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zack Snyder#Batman V Superman#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBATMAN V SUPERMAN: DAWN OF JUSTICEBATMAN VS SUPERMANDC COMICSOfficial PicsZACK SNYDER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP