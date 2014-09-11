Here’s An Official Look At The New Batmobile From ‘Batman V. Superman’

We posted the earlier unofficial set photos that revealed the new batmobile from Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Feelings were mixed and some were partial to the hulking tumbler from Christoper Nolan’s Dark Knight series, forcing Zack Snyder to release this official photo (larger here) of Batman’s ride.
What do you think? It looks like it mixes the best of the sleek classic style from the older movies with the militarized tough from the Nolan films. It’s hard to say without seeing it in action, but I think I’m still in the former camp. Like some of you said in the comments, it was really cool to see Batman tool around in a freaking tank.
This official picture is a lot nicer than those set pics though. I’ll give Snyder that.
Yeah, but does it come with loiter and intimidate settings?
Armor covering the tires is nice and all, but the rack and peanut steering is exposed…
Yeah that looks like a pretty blatant weak point.
true, but i might have a transforming capability
There’s a light in each wheel.
I like it better. The tumbler design seemedkinda lazy to me. It was cool but i want to see an actual “batmobile”.
Tumblr > the tumbler.
I was so fucking worried I was going to do that, btw. Fucking tumblr ruined my life and got me hooked on crack cocaine.
But…it has guns…
The tumbler didn’t? The motorcycle didn’t?
Anything > Tumblr
Don’t like it i ‘am old school
I don’t particularly care what the Batmobile looks like moreso than hoping we just get a competent movie. After Man of Steel, I’m really worried about that.
Russell Crowe running around playing hide and seek in a dress wasn’t cool enough for you?
If it rides looking like the classic but tricks out like that when a real fight starts then fine. Most importantly, I hope the story makes sense. Man of Steel was supposed to make us forget about 2006’s trainwreck by Brian Singer, and while MoS was better, it still lacked some substance. Now there’s Wonder Woman and Aquaman added to Batman and Superman. Is this Dawn of Justice or Dawn of Justice League? Anyway, withholding my opinion until after I walk out of the cinema.
I like it.
It has guns mounted on the front. Does this mean Batman uses guns now..
Well the 1989 Batmobile movie version he had two Browning M1919 on each side while he tore through a door.
Hell even the Batwing had rockets and god damn GE M134 Minigun to shoot towards The Joker at the end and he still missed.
All of Batman’s vehicles have guns that he uses non-lethally. As in, only on other vehicles to disable them, or for demolition work.
The Burton Batman didn’t have a no-kill rule, so he was different.
And of course both the Tumbler and the Bat-pod had rockets and machine guns as well.
Goddammit, that reply went to the wrong comment, sorry. But while I’m here:
Since Dark Knight Returns is a huge influence on the film, I think the famous “Rubber bullets. Honest.” line is implied here.
Looks good to me. My favorite batmobile was the one from the animated series so anything matching the sleek look of that is dope. I wasn’t a huge fan of the Dark Knight Returns-esque tumbler
The overall design is okay, but I hate that gun turret, looks really out of place. Hope that’s something that pops in and out.
the wheels look like they could break apart if they hit something straight on. The machine gun is a big no, no. Batman once said in a comic book “guns are for cowards” . I prefer the batmobile of the new video game. It looks more compact and easier to ride that this big limo.
The Batmobile in Arkham Knight has a .50 caliber rifle. He pretty much breaks that gun rule all the time as long as he isn’t shooting at or killing people.
Guns are a no no but rocket launchers are fine?
Its a bat-gun. It shoots bat-bullets and missiles.
First, even though Tim Burton Batman’s series were amazing, specially the plot for the time. Now we have move to a new theme,customs, and special effects that are awesome. However, the more movies come out the writers are falling WAY WAY SHORT on the plots. Example: “Batman Begins” at no point one sees Batman, the so called: “Crime Fighter” having a good hand to hand fight with the bad guys. All one sees is some black shadows moving on the screen and the guys are suddenly sleeping in the floor. I supposed Barman sang them a sleeping song.
Now, this guy already did a catastrophic movie in 2006, now he chooses that idiot Retard Aflec, I guess that’s his first name after his God Awful performance in “Dare Devil” F.Y.I. Aflec: “Dare Davil” IS A BLIND MAN! Therefore, Aflec is going to be another performance disaster, the plot is going to suck, and I probably will watch the movie the moment it hits Netflix…..
Agree about the hand to hand thing! Everyone bashes on Batman Forever but watch it again. There are two or three scenes where you actually see Batman fight bad guys in hand-to-hand combat. It’s awesome. That’s what I want. To see Batman come in from the shadows and beat the tar out of a gang of dudes. You know, like he does in the comics .
You do realize the difference between a “plot” and a “scene,” correct?
Also, I’ve been waiting 20+ years for someone to tell me what the plot of Batman Returns was supposed to be. Nearest I can figure, a bunch of stuff happens, generally without any reason. The investigation continues!
I’m big time with you on the “hand to hand” combat thing. I’m tired of poorly lit, cape flashing thuds. I want some “BANSHEE” type fights. (If anyone watches Banshee, you get me on the fights. They’re as real looking, and plain to see as any fighting on TV or Cinema) I want to see Batman drop down and trash ass, and break limbs. Not single frame flashes of action that never shows a punch or kick landing anywhere. One of the best things about comic Batman is that he is a crash into a room, ass beating badass, and I assume we all want this.
Looks good to me. Don’t get the complaints about the guns, the tumbler and batpod had guns. Fairly certain every Batmobile shown on film has had guns.
What kind of gas mileage does it get?