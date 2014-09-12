Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season Two

A lackluster first half of the season turned around rather dramatically once Captain America: The Winter Soldier hit screens. So, what’s on the docket for Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s second season? Here’s everything we know.
The Plot In A Nutshell
After S.H.I.E.L.D. turns out to have been corrupted by HYDRA, Nick Fury appoints Coulson the new director of the organization. That basically means he gets to keep the fancy jet, the Batcave, and the Patton Oswalt clones, and faces the distrust of the rest of the world, especially Glen Talbot, shaping up to be a big bad for the season. Also, Fitz suffered brain damage and Ward, being a traitor and having his larynx broken by May, is currently in jail.
Oh, also, Coulson started scratching a mysterious diagram into some concrete, which is apparently important enough to merit its own billboard. So he’s got that going for him.
What Can We Expect From Season Two?
The show has been on a real casting binge of late. Kyle MacLachlan has been cast as a mad scientist who happens to be Skye’s father. He bleeds from the hands and murders people. Pleasant fellow. Lucy Lawless will be showing up as a long-time S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. Adrianne Palicki will be playing fan favorite and Hawkeye spouse Mockingbird.
In addition, the Absorbing Man will apparently be a running villain, there’s a HYDRA agent on their asses, and at least some of this will have to do with Agent Peggy Carter, one of the founding members of S.H.I.E.L.D. who, by a total coincidence, is getting her own miniseries this year. And this is before Daredevil is unleashed on Netflix next year.
Should I Watch?
While the season ending was a corker and ridiculously good, finally making with what we wanted from the show all along, I’m a little hesitant to endorse this. For one thing, closely tying it to Captain America may have paid dividends in the back half of the season, but it was one dull front half, to the point where we actually discussed whether ABC should have renewed it.
But at the same time, there’s a lot in play, and the show’s giving us what we want. It seems to be deliberately stepping away, just a bit, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and standing on its own. So, for now, it’s worth picking up to see where they’re headed.
Remember when Nick Nolte was going to be Absorbing Man?
That sure was a dark time for comic book movies.
No trolls yet, maybe they’re starting to understand that Good TV is subjective and not objective.
Ward’s heel turn SAVED Season 1 and I’m looking fwd to see where they take his character (hopefully they do one of those French thingys, a massage a thra, with Skye and Simmons).
Now they just need to kill off Fitz, May, and Falcon Jr.
Fitz needs to go. May and Triplett I like. If Triplett stays, Ward can keep being evil, and the show needs Evil Ward.
Yeah, I think we all agreed Ward needs to stay evil in order for the show to continue being awesome…
So if that means Trips being alive to fill the alpha hero role, then I guess I’m OK with that.
Did no one watch The Wire or Breaking Bad? Interesting plot and character is made by having STRICT Dividing lines of Good Vs Evil. It’s best when you’re not sure who’s good and who’s evil, when there’s gray area going on and you’re not sure who to root for.
Seriously What is wrong with you people have you EVER read a story that wasn’t Dick and Jane? I FEEL LIKE I’M TAKING CRAZY PILLS!!!
“Interesting plot and character ISN’T made by having STRICT Dividing lines of Good Vs Evil.”
Goddamn idiot can’t even rant properly.
@Yogi This show will never be ‘The Wire,’ and that’s OK. I want this to be dumb fun. I’ve got ‘The Americans’ and ‘The Knick’ for morally complex drama.
One thing that absolutely can NOT continue is all the “death swerves” that occurred in season 1. Simmons jumps out of the plane because she is going to explode, but wait, Ward saves her. Sky is shot and is dying, but wait here is some super alien serum, never mind. Fitz is dying, no wait he has brain damage, no wait I’m sure he’ll be fine by episode 3. This season if they are going to put a main character in mortal peril and actually pull the trigger, so to speak, then that person better stay dead.
I’m with you on that. It’s similar to the dreaded “no one stays dead in comics” scenario. This cast of characters is fairly new though, so they should be fairly expendable.
That said, all these death swerves served a purpose at least. Simmons almost dying got Fitz to face the feelings he has for her. Skye’s got some alien DNA bout to make her character something it’s never been: interesting. And Fitz brain damage will likely lead to a darker side of his personality cause that’s how the Whedonverse works.
That also said, yeah, no more of that… let’s kill some motherfuckers!!
@BurnsyFan66 Brain Damage is a common cause of super villainy in comics so they should keep an eye on Fitz.
I can imagine having a bit of a problem with being really smart and frustrated at losing it all. It will be interesting to see how they handle it
I still say Taskmaster would be awesome. Just don’t show his face.