If You Think Michael Bay’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Are Bad, You Should See What Japan Did To Them

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been insanely popular for nearly thirty years now. They’ve been in multiple media, from the satirical comic books that form the roots of the series to, well, this week’s Michael Bay-produced feature film. The Bay film has gotten a lot of flack for terrible outfits and cheesy ideas, including from yours truly, but it’s honestly not the worst thing to happen to the team in their history.
That would be Mutant Turtles: Chōjin Densetsu Hen, or, roughly translated, Mutant Turtles: Superman Legend, or, accurately translated, “Hey, the Ninja Turtles and the Power Rangers make a lot of money, let’s combine the two and make lots more money!” Here’s a Russian bootleg of a hardsub, which is the best quality we could find:
To be fair to those involved, it existed entirely to sell toys. Specifically, the Supermutants line, an unfortunate attempt to salvage the toy line’s popularity in the face of changing tastes of children. We assume that the popularity of the X-Men is why they suddenly had those ridiculous Wolverine masks.
If you can stop laughing long enough to watch the two episodes, they’re… well, OK, they’re pretty terrible. The animation is surprisingly good for what amounts to a toy ad with a plot, but the plot itself is completely insane even by Ninja Turtles standards, and we’ll remind you that this is a franchise that’s parodied the Punisher. Keep in mind that in the first minute of this, a fairy gives the Ninja Turtles a magic gem to turn them into Wolverine, and it just gets weirder from there.
So, as much as we might mock the noses and lips of these current turtles, we might as well be grateful Michael Bay never saw this and forced the beleaguered Jonathan Liebesman to put this in. You’ve got to save something for the sequel, really.
C’mon Dan. That was pretty bad, but we all know what is really the worst thing ever done to the Turtles.
Granted that was pretty bad, but at least it didn’t put them in goofy Wolverine masks.
Michael Bay’s will still turn out to be shittier.
I see your Venus Di Milo and raise you.
If I’m not mistaken I still have the Raphael of this version
Yeah. I was thinking that I owned one of the freaky-lookin’ turtle toys, but I don’t ever remember seeing this cartoon.
I don’t know, that looked pretty awesome to me. Did April O’Neil get a “power up” gem that made her breasts 2 times larger and her costume 2 times smaller? Because I would approve of that as well.
No, she was transported to our reality and forced to work as a porn star. I think that’s April O’Neil’s shtick, anyway.
upon further inspection this looks more like teenage mutant ninja Liefeld’ed
Not enough pouches.
The worst thing to happen to the Turtles were the Image Comics. This one is more faithful by comparison.
Wut?
Most of the characters are at least recognizable in their “super” forms, whereas Shredder turns into something that makes my brain stop knowing any words that aren’t “vodka” and “now.”