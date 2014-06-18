Neighborhood Watch Signs Get Upgraded With Pop Culture Crimefighters

#Canada #Art
Andrew Lamb (not his real name, for legal reasons) creatively alters old neighborhood watch signs around Toronto, Ontario. Using wheatpaste and pictures of pop culture heroes and famous cops, he lets the people of Toronto know they’re being protected by Batman, Wonder Woman, Mel Gibson, RoboCop, and more. We feel safer already. Well, maybe not so much on the Mel Gibson block. Lot of profiling going on.

We’ve collected some of our favorite enhanced neighborhood watch signs from the many at Andrew Lamb’s Instagram account. Thanks to Laughing Squid for the assist.

Wonder Woman

’60s Batman and Robin

RoboCop

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

ThunderCats, HOOOOOOld a bake sale to buy new flashlights.

Riggs and Murtaugh (Lethal Weapon)

The Wiggums (The Simpsons)

Axel Foley

Spider-Man

Mister Rogers

