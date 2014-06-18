Neighborhood Watch Signs Get Upgraded With Pop Culture Crimefighters

Andrew Lamb (not his real name, for legal reasons) creatively alters old neighborhood watch signs around Toronto, Ontario. Using wheatpaste and pictures of pop culture heroes and famous cops, he lets the people of Toronto know they’re being protected by Batman, Wonder Woman, Mel Gibson, RoboCop, and more. We feel safer already. Well, maybe not so much on the Mel Gibson block. Lot of profiling going on.
We’ve collected some of our favorite enhanced neighborhood watch signs from the many at Andrew Lamb’s Instagram account. Thanks to Laughing Squid for the assist.
Wonder Woman
’60s Batman and Robin
RoboCop
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
ThunderCats, HOOOOOOld a bake sale to buy new flashlights.
Riggs and Murtaugh (Lethal Weapon)
The Wiggums (The Simpsons)
Axel Foley
Spider-Man
Mister Rogers
The mister Rodgers one makes me feel safe, only a complete soulless monster could rob that man’s neighborhood
Someones gotta keep Canada safe from the blacks.
This Community Protected
Neighborhood Nerds
I’m getting mixed messages here. It’s so protected that no one stopped the guy defacing public property?
Well this is a fail… If I saw these, I would think some local comic shop or game store is defacing property to advertise their store…
These look really cool. Other than using Sylvester Stallone Judge Dredd. That was a mistake.