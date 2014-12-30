Iron Man And Hulk Lock Up In Kickass New ‘Avengers: Age Of Ultron’ Promo Art

So, here’s a new thing Marvel Studios seems to be doing – releasing cool promo art for their new movies. It’s a nice reminder that for all the stars and glitz attached to these movies, they’re still based on humble old comic magazines. Yesterday we showed you some revealing promo art from Ant-Man, and now we have a bunch of cool art for Avengers: Age of Ultron featuring the titular Ultron, Hulk, the Hulkbuster Iron Man armor and more.

Check out the promo art below…

You had me at “Hulk fights a giant robot Iron Man”, Marvel.

via /Film

