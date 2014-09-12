Jason Todd Is On The Run In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘Red Hood And The Outlaws: Future’s End’

Jason Todd has been many things during his life. He’s been a car thief, a vigilante, a martial arts master and now… a wanted murderer, as this preview of Red Hood And The Outlaws: Future’s End shows.
Red Hood and The Outlaws is something of an odd duck, a small three-member team led by a former Robin that’s technically a Batbook, but more often than not is its own thing. It had a rocky launch, but the book’s improved, especially as it’s explored Jason’s guilt over some of the less… ethical things he’s done. But, if this preview is any indication, that’s over and done five years from now…
See the full spread here.
First: I’ve hated Judd Winick since Real World. I wish it was him who died of AIDS.
Second: He rose to prominence by resurrecting 1 of maybe 3 characters that should have STAYED dead.
Third: Jason Todd could have been Batman’s greatest nemesis! The biggest wasted opportunity in comics to this day…
Barry Ween wasn’t that bad. He started out somewhat alright as a comics writer but then something in his brain switched and he’s been drooling crap onto the page ever since. Jason Todd was the switch itself.
There’s a reason I voted to kill him twice.
I was gonna say, “a Red Hood and the Outlaws that doesn’t force you to motorboat Starfire’s chest?” but there it was at the end.