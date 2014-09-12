Jason Todd Is On The Run In This Exclusive Preview Of ‘Red Hood And The Outlaws: Future’s End’

#DC Comics #Comics
09.12.14 4 years ago 3 Comments
Jason Todd has been many things during his life. He’s been a car thief, a vigilante, a martial arts master and now… a wanted murderer, as this preview of Red Hood And The Outlaws: Future’s End shows.

Red Hood and The Outlaws is something of an odd duck, a small three-member team led by a former Robin that’s technically a Batbook, but more often than not is its own thing. It had a rocky launch, but the book’s improved, especially as it’s explored Jason’s guilt over some of the less… ethical things he’s done. But, if this preview is any indication, that’s over and done five years from now…

See the full spread here.

