Aubrey Plaza Is The Ultimate ‘Worth It?’ Zombie Girlfriend In A ‘Life After Beth’ Clip

#Zombies #Anna Kendrick #Aubrey Plaza
Entertainment Editor
07.30.14 2 Comments

Could we interest you in a movie where Aubrey Plaza plays a zombie? How about if we told you the movie also stars Dane DeHaan, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Alia Shawkat, Matthew Gray Gubler, and Anna Kendrick? Well then Life After Beth might be your jam. We’ve already seen some pictures and a trailer from the movie, which looks like a cute indie along the lines of My Boyfriend’s Back, but with Aubrey Plaza.

We have a clip (above) which helps set the tone. Plaza has recently returned from the dead and is starting to break down, flying into rages and having no short term memory. It’s one of those, “Yeah, but it’s still totally worth it though, right?” situations. It also teaches us where all the fans of Smooth Jazz come from.

The only reservation I have is that the first clip annoyed me. Also, Life After Beth was written and directed by Jeff Baena, the writer of I Heart Huckabees. Uh… good? Bad? I vaguely remember tolerating that movie. Was it the one with existential ideology but also the overbright chipperness of a late-night kitchen gadget infomercial? I was too distracted by Jude Law being all dreamy. Remember when he was a thing? Oh man.

Life After Beth is in theaters (and DirectTV) August 15th. Aubrey Plaza is getting a jump on things by eating people already and declaring herself immortal:

aubrey-plaza-oldpeople-1

aubrey-plaza-oldpeople-2

Via A24Films

Around The Web

TOPICS#Zombies#Anna Kendrick#Aubrey Plaza
TAGSA24alia shawkatANNA KENDRICKaubrey plazaDANE DEHAANJEFF BAENAJOHN C. REILLYLife After BethMATTHEW GRAY GUBLERMOLLY SHANNONZombie romancesZombies

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP