Aubrey Plaza Is The Ultimate ‘Worth It?’ Zombie Girlfriend In A ‘Life After Beth’ Clip

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Could we interest you in a movie where Aubrey Plaza plays a zombie? How about if we told you the movie also stars Dane DeHaan, John C. Reilly, Molly Shannon, Alia Shawkat, Matthew Gray Gubler, and Anna Kendrick? Well then Life After Beth might be your jam. We’ve already seen some pictures and a trailer from the movie, which looks like a cute indie along the lines of My Boyfriend’s Back, but with Aubrey Plaza.

We have a clip (above) which helps set the tone. Plaza has recently returned from the dead and is starting to break down, flying into rages and having no short term memory. It’s one of those, “Yeah, but it’s still totally worth it though, right?” situations. It also teaches us where all the fans of Smooth Jazz come from.

The only reservation I have is that the first clip annoyed me. Also, Life After Beth was written and directed by Jeff Baena, the writer of I Heart Huckabees. Uh… good? Bad? I vaguely remember tolerating that movie. Was it the one with existential ideology but also the overbright chipperness of a late-night kitchen gadget infomercial? I was too distracted by Jude Law being all dreamy. Remember when he was a thing? Oh man.

Life After Beth is in theaters (and DirectTV) August 15th. Aubrey Plaza is getting a jump on things by eating people already and declaring herself immortal:

Via A24Films