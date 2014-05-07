Sentence Of The Week: Mariachi Band Plays ‘Legend Of Zelda’ At Wedding

Weddings are pretty cool. Actually, what I should really say is they have the potential to be cool. I think the coolness of a wedding really comes down the music they play. If one of your distant cousins decides that the DJ at his wedding reception should celebrate Pitbull‘s entire catalog, then you’re probably not going to have a very good time (especially if you’re allergic to Axe Body Spray). However, if the Happy Couple decides to mix new songs with some wedding classics, the probability of a good time is much higher. I guess what I’m trying to say is, if you’re not going to play “Come On Eileen” or “Build Me Up Buttercup” at your wedding, then don’t bother inviting me. That’s what makes weddings cool. Also, that whole “celebrating your eternal love in front of all your friends and family” thing, if you’re into that sort of crap.

What makes a wedding REALLY cool is when your new spouse decides to surprise you with something relevant to your interests at the reception. For instance, the bride at the wedding knew he was a huge fan of The Legend of Zelda games, so she surprised him by hiring a mariachi band to play the Gerudo Valley theme from Ocarina of Time. You can spot the newlyweds sharing a moment at the 46 second mark.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On second thought, she probably didn’t hire the mariachi band just for the surprise. It’s pretty hard to sneak a mariachi band into a wedding without anyone noticing. You know someone is going to go over to the groom and say, “Hey, what’s with the mariachi band?” If you’d like to surprise your significant other with some sweet Zelda tunes, you’re probably better off hiring these octuplets (careful, octuplet #5 can’t go anywhere without his cat). If they’re too expensive, you’ll just have to go out into the woods and wait for this guy to pass by. It doesn’t matter which woods; he’ll show up.

Via Geekologie