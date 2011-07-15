Marvel and DC Webcomics? Top Webcomic Creators Tell Us Their Superhero Pitches

Creators already working in comics seem perfectly poised to take on such an experiment. Many of these creators grew up reading superhero comics, have a strong sense of what works online and what doesn’t and are masters of attracting a diverse audience that is willing to buy their wares.

There is certainly some overlap between the Big Two and the webcomics world. Marvel has tapped popular webcomickers like Kate Beaton, Faith Erin Hicks, Shaenon Garrity, and Lucy Knisley to contribute short pieces to their print comics. Dr. McNinja creator Chris Hastings is writing a Deadpool miniseries for Marvel’s Fear Itself event. Misery Loves Sherman creator Chris Eliopoulos developed the humor series Franklin Richards: Son of a Genius. Many DC and Marvel creators have also turned to the web to publish their own independent comics: Karl Kerschl with The Abominable Charles Christopher, Cameron Stewart with Sin Titulo, Jeff Parker with Bucko, and, most recently, Greg Rucka with Lady Sabre & the Pirates of the Ineffable Aether.

We thought it would be especially interesting to talk to webcomic creators – especially those who have written about superheroes – and ask for their thoughts on Marvel and DC webcomics – and what they would pitch if offered the chance.

Brad Guigar, who publishes the corporate supervillain webcomic Evil Inc., recommends that daily webcomics be the focal point of Marvel and DC’s websites. After all, webcartoonists have a proven track record of updating their sites with regular content and attracting a large, consistent audience. And the webcomics could be paired with digital downloads, giving readers the opportunity to buy comics as they stop in for their daily dose of free fun.

Guigar also has a vision for tying such a webcomic to the existing titles to create a real demand for those titles: