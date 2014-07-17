Marvel Revealed The New ‘Captain America’ On ‘The Colbert Report’

UPDATE: Here’s Stephen Colbert Announcing The New Captain America
Despite having pledged allegiance to Hydra on one of his recent episodes, Marvel saw fit to reveal the newest person to fill the role of Captain America via The Colbert Report. First we get word of a Lady Thor on The View and now we get a brand new Captain America. Always be selling that paper, Marvel.
Speculation was pretty much spot on regarding the identity of the new Captain America: Sam Wilson A.K.A. The Falcon. From The Hollywood Reporter:
Wilson, created by Stan Lee and Gene Colan, first appeared in 1969’s Captain America #117 and was—somewhat depressingly, given the date—the first African-American super hero in mainstream comics (The Black Panther, who had debuted in Fantastic Four years earlier, was African, coming from the fictional country of Wakanda). By 1971, he was upgraded to co-star status when the series was retitled Captain America and the Falcon, a change that lasted until 1978 when Steve Rogers went solo once more…
Wilson will take on the role of Captain America in October’s Captain America #25, written by Rick Remender with art by Carlos Pacheco. In doing so, he will become the seventh character to use the name in Marvel continuity, as well as the second of Captain America’s former sidekicks to take the identity on in the last decade.
I’m sure there will be much debate and discussion to have about this decision tomorrow. For me, it’s a fine idea because The Falcon deserves a bit of the spotlight and he’s always been a character in search of a true break.
He isn’t the first to try to fill the shoes of Captain America though, and certainly not the first African-American to don the costume. His name value is much higher though and it should be an interesting change of pace for one of the better books in the Marvel slate.
(Via Marvel / The Hollywood Reporter)
Please make an article ranking all the Captain Americas and Captain America ripoffs. I need something to read at work tomorrow and you motherfuckers are the best.
No promises, but they might whip it up.
Also my prediction was Captain Hamerica. A ham based superhero for a new age.
@Coked Up Jesus – Wasn’t he a contemporary of Peter Porker, the Amazing Spider-Ham?
Also,
Blacktain America.
smart move on Marvel’s part MCU wise since Anothony Mackie has a lot more charisma than Sebastian Stan for their post-Chris Evans movieverse.
That’s some good thinking, right there. I’d be on board with that, for sure.
Ugh, this on top of female Thor… This is why I stick to DC.
No judgment from me, but I don’t know how you do it. I’ve always had a hard time sticking with DC for too long.
’90s Image was cool, bro.
Yes, why change characters when you can reboot all of continuity every five years?
Hey, to each his own. I’ve always preferred DC’s roster, and I prefer rebooting continuity across the board than the convoluted mess that is Marvel’s unbroken sliding timeline. I think DC provides great jumping on points, while Marvel doesn’t. But that’s just me. Marvel stuff like this just comes off as gimmicky, while I feel the kinds of changes DC make are with the honest intent to better their comics.
Steve Rogers will probably be back in the mask in 18 months. That’s how it usually works.
Aaand both this and Thor will be back to the status quo in time for Avengers 2, so really, who cares? Comic companies would much rather sell books by doing SHOCKING new things, rather than on the merit of the actual book.
I’m not even saying the Captain Falcon (Seriously? No one’s taken that layup yet?) and Lady Thor stories won’t be good. It’s just that these huge, jarring changes never fail to come off as marketing gimmicks, as opposed to legitimate story developments.
if anybody has a problem with any super hero being a different color other than white ..jump out the fucking window !!! ..its fucking sad that how much time has passed with out any good different ethnicity heroes in comics..we have a black president for gods sake but we cant have multicultural heroes ..it sucks that i try to get my son to like comics and he asks me why theres no heroes that look like us..i mean they do a great job whit miles morales and the comic embodies everything that was great whit the earlier spider man comics but regular spider man comics right now are not that great ..i really hope that this leads to better things ..im not saying that they should just start changing heroes race all at once but some kind of slight CHANGES to keep things going in the right direction..
You are so racist you admit that you cannot relate if the person does not look like you. Thats as racist as it gets. Its allowed because you are black, you do not find that hypocritical that your racism is acceptable?
Yes, valky, and little girls wondering why there are so few female characters with their own series are the real sexists. And deaf kids wondering why there are so few super heroes with disabilities are the real ableists.
Whoa whoa whoa whoa.
Falcon was not, is not a sidekick.
That’s to say, please don’t parrot THR’s ignorance.
NOMAD FOREVER!
Sorry, I agreed! I parrot no one but myself…this time. Sometimes I need to.
This whole thing feels pretty gimmicky (“Instead of creating new heroes, let’s replace existing heroes with a character from a minority so we look progressive!”) which is a shame because Sam really does feel like a natural choice to be the successor of Cap.
If he feels like the natural choice then how does this feel gimmicky? I’ve heard the new hero argument before and the problem is that it’s near impossible to market a new hero right out of the block. Also talk about gimmicky. When the Avengers add a character like Silverclaw or Rage to their line up it feels like fake diversity when an African American steps into the mantle of Captain America it has a bit more gravitas… in my opinion.
I would never get pissed about them changing Captain America after how well they pulled off Captain Bucky. Hell, by the end of that run I wanted him to stay.
When DC does something like this everyone calls them reverse sexist racist or something. Not sure why Marvel gets a free pass
This. A thousand times this.
Aaannnnd… The inevitable DC fan with a persecution complex complaining about some fictional industry double standard. Sort of surprised it took this long for him to make an appearance.
I mean, it is true that DC get’s way more shit than Marvel does over this kind of stuff. I just chalk it up to Disney owning more news outlets than Time Warner.
When’s the last time DC took a white male legacy character and replaced them with a minority or female character. The Question? Blue Beetle?
@DevilDinosaur Wally West (and Iris West), just a few months ago. And the Huntress, just this month. They also made the original Green Lantern gay, Batman’s soon-to-be Robin-replacement a non-sexualized female named Bluebell, and created a gay Mexican teen superhero named Bunker, all with the New 52.
wow that’s a lot. I guess that’s what I get for bailing on the new 52 so early. Either I’m willfully ignoring stories about DC or those moves haven’t exactly made a big splash. Maybe a bit of both?
He should keep the wing along with the Cap suit, that would be badass
If you look closely in the banner image, he does.
Or else the goggles would just be some fashion statement.
Should make Captain America Mexican. Seriously. Can you imagine the Mexican Captain America?
[www.blogcdn.com]
I will only refer to him as Captain Falcon.
Arn’t there also rumors of a New Iron Man? I think what we are seeing is some ground work for later actor swaps for Marvel movies. Sure there is already a Bucky (WS) Captain America but if Falcon America gets popular than maybe you see him take the mantle when Chris leaves the movies.
Nope on a different person being Iron Man. Instead, the guy who writes evil Superman will make Tony Stark “Superior” – as in he goes insane and gives everyone in San Francisco the Extremis virus.
[mashable.com]
As someone who avoids comic books at all costs but loves the movies, these news stories about Lady Thor, New Cap, etc. are constantly getting me worked up until i actually click on them.
Blacktain Blackerica.
Rick Remender is writing this, so there’s going to be people who want him fired for being a white male ableist who fridges women, even though Rogue and Scarlet Witch are back to life under his pen and Sharon Carter will most likely return by 2016.
I think it’s awesome Captain American now used to be a pimp.
meh