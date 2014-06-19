‘Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain’ Is Looking Pleasingly Crazy In 30 Minutes Of New Footage

Want to see the Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain demo those lucky enough to attend this year’s E3 got to play? Well, you’re in luck — Kojima Productions just got done livestreaming the demo, and we’ve got a capture of all the hot gameplay footage for you. It’s full of goats being carried away on balloons, cardboard box sneaking and very beautifully rendered horse butts.

Check out the action below (jump to 41:30 for the gameplay footage)…

Nice to see the depressing seriousness of Ground Zeroes is mostly gone — Metal Gear is back baby.

Via Polygon

