‘Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain’ Is Looking Pleasingly Crazy In 30 Minutes Of New Footage

Want to see the Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain demo those lucky enough to attend this year’s E3 got to play? Well, you’re in luck — Kojima Productions just got done livestreaming the demo, and we’ve got a capture of all the hot gameplay footage for you. It’s full of goats being carried away on balloons, cardboard box sneaking and very beautifully rendered horse butts.
Check out the action below (jump to 41:30 for the gameplay footage)…
Nice to see the depressing seriousness of Ground Zeroes is mostly gone — Metal Gear is back baby.
Via Polygon
Wow 30 minutes of gameplay? Its pretty ballsy for Kojima to show half of the game like that.
MGS – realistic war sim designed by a crazy person
What’s with the parachutes lifting guys away? I’ve learned to accept the eccentricities of this series, but that seems a bit much
Streamlined/arcade-y version of this.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Seen also in the Hong Kong scene in The Dark Knight
I really wish I could get the appeal of these games, but I just… Can’t. The visuals (disregarding context and absurdity) are pretty sweet though.