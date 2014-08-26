Netflix Reveals More About Its Marvel Series

Here’s what we currently know about Netflix’s Marvel series: There are four of ’em (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage) leading into a team up (The Defenders), and one is currently shooting. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t the occasional updates, like from Netflix’s CCO Ted Sarandos.

Sarandos recently spoke to Empire, and while he didn’t give away any massive spoilers, he did drop a few hints. For example…

“Right now, the writers’ rooms are open and they’re looking at casting Jessica. If you sense some hesitation in my voice, that’s classic Marvel fashion. They like to keep that veil of secrecy. But Daredevil is already shooting, since that’s out first. Eventually the series will run very close together. You can then have a separate season where the characters will cross over.”

As for the tone of the shows, expect The Wire more than The Avengers:

“The series will not be afraid to go darker than the film did. What we love about this particular set of heroes is that they’re a little more down to Earth. Costume wise and also in that these are gritty crime stories, more in the streets than in the clouds.”

It seems that these series will overlap at least somewhat in how they’re released, which is good for those of us taking a sick day and binge-watching the whole thing. As for how they’ll work out, we won’t know for sure until May 2015, when Daredevil premieres.