This New ‘Ant-Man’ Promo Art From Marvel Delivers The Clearest Look At Yellowjacket Yet

For a movie coming out in only six-months, we still don’t know a hell of a lot about Ant-Man. Y’know, aside from the fact that Edgar Wright isn’t directing it. For instance, up until now, we weren’t even sure what the movie’s villain Yellowjacket was going to look like. There was one shadowy, blurry leaked image, but nobody knew if it was the real deal or not. Here’s that image again…
Well, turns out that image was legit, because Marvel has just released a piece of promo art that gives a much clearer look at Yellowjacket, and he looks very much like the figure hinted at above. Here’s the art…
…and here’s a blown up look at Yellowjacket.
What do you guys think? I feel like the helmets are a little too fussy – something more sleek and Rocketeer-esque might have been better for Yellowjacket. Also the front of Ant-Man’s helmet should just be a clear window showing Paul Rudd’s non-threatening good looks at all times.
via ComicBookMovie
Ant Man is clearly working for the irish.
I’m with you on the helmet thing. It’s that weird modern design choice where more detail means more futuristic.
Not trolling: I don’t get why I should care about Ant-Man. So he can become really, really small? Is that it?
Clearly you’ve never watched a little movie called Honey I Shrunk the Kids.
He can also command ants and make them eat you.
It’s also supposedly more of a heist movie. What would be more fun than a teeny tiny thief?
@Dan Seitz
And beat the fuck out of his wife.
I’m still looking forward to this but I’m concerned about what made Edgar Wright leave…
I think what made him leave was his unwillingness to synergize with the other Marvel properties. Jon Favreau said, after Iron Man 2, that he wasn’t aloud to make his movie, he had to make their movie so he didn’t return for 3.
Still better than that stupid wig they make Corey Stoll wear on The Strain.
And no, I will never stop making fun of it.
It was like a ferret died on his head, and they just said “Eh, we’re losing the light. Go with it.”
I guess if the helmet is going to be shrunk, aerodynamics aren’t as important
ant man.. or what i will be calling it, when superhero movies jumped the shark. i’m a total comic nerd, but ant man is gay, and a bad bad idea.
Is Yellow Jacket the new Iron Spidey?