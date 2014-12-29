This New ‘Ant-Man’ Promo Art From Marvel Delivers The Clearest Look At Yellowjacket Yet

#Ant-Man #Comics
12.29.14 4 years ago 14 Comments

For a movie coming out in only six-months, we still don’t know a hell of a lot about Ant-Man. Y’know, aside from the fact that Edgar Wright isn’t directing it. For instance, up until now, we weren’t even sure what the movie’s villain Yellowjacket was going to look like. There was one shadowy, blurry leaked image, but nobody knew if it was the real deal or not. Here’s that image again…

Well, turns out that image was legit, because Marvel has just released a piece of promo art that gives a much clearer look at Yellowjacket, and he looks very much like the figure hinted at above. Here’s the art…

…and here’s a blown up look at Yellowjacket.

What do you guys think? I feel like the helmets are a little too fussy – something more sleek and Rocketeer-esque might have been better for Yellowjacket. Also the front of Ant-Man’s helmet should just be a clear window showing Paul Rudd’s non-threatening good looks at all times.

via ComicBookMovie

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ant-Man#Comics
TAGSAnt ManComicsMarvel ComicsMarvel StudiosMoviesYellowjacket

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP