Oh Dear God, Creepy Woody Is Back. Again.

#Toys
Senior Contributor
07.16.13 7 Comments

Nearly a year ago, we warned you that a new stock of an extremely rare figure of Woody from Toy Story had been found in Japan. It was extremely rare because it was more Chucky than Woody: Known as “Creepy Woody”, the figure basically exists to ruin your childhood and be posed in terrifying situations.

Guess what? Apparently money has trumped decency, because Creepy Woody is back in production.

Yes, in November, Creepy Woody will be back on the shelves, being sold at regular retail. And yes, the people involved know exactly why people are buying Creepy Woody: Here’s the NSFW tweet announcing he was back. Apparently Disney and Pixar are OK with this, so we figured we’d celebrate/warn you with a gallery of some of Creepy Woody’s best/worst moments. Don’t worry, we avoided the ones that aren’t work-safe… but there’s plenty of funny and disturbing ones on DeviantArt.






Around The Web

TOPICS#Toys
TAGScreepy woodyhe's baaaa-acktoy storytoysuh-oh

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP