Our Eight Favorite Statues On The Comic-Con 2013 Floor

#Comic-Con 2013
Senior Contributor
07.18.13 11 Comments

comicc-710x400

Everybody knows San Diego Comic-Con has panels full of celebrities and stuff, but it also has a show floor that quite a few companies spend a ridiculous amount of money on in order to impress nerds like us. And we have to say, it’s working.

Courtesy of a few Flickr users, here’s a look at our ten favorite pieces of the big stuff on the floor: The Lego builds, the statues, and the costumes.

Lego actually will turn up a lot on here: They really pulled out all the stops, especially since they have a movie to promote.

Sometimes, you just need a gigantic Sonic. Although we wish this reflected some of the weirder power-ups in his upcoming game.

Perhaps not the most popular show, but kudos to A&E for rolling out something this cool; who doesn’t want a Bates Motel neon sign? Just us? We’re weird? Really?

OK, so Lego Yoda is a gimme. It’s still awesome.

Yes, that’s He-Man looking a lot like King Randor. At least the dude is covering up a bit more. He-Man found shame! Finally!

We admit it, we picked this photo almost entirely because this looks exactly like the statue is tucking a tiny person with no shins into his armpit. Put the smell of Hobbiton under your arms!

Of course there’s a gigantic Twilight Sparkle at San Diego Comic-Con.

Either it’s a slightly blurry shot, or there is a robot running around the convention center punching random nerds.

Our money’s on the latter.

Got any finds? Point us to them in the comments!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Comic-Con 2013
TAGScomic-con 2013floor boothsneat stuffSLIDESHOWSstatues

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP