Pokémon Versions Of NBA Logos Are Super Effective

Thankfully Micah Coles is here to mashup current and former NBA teams with first generation Pokémon. People have been asking him to put these designs on T-shirts, but he’s already kiboshed that idea (to avoid being sued). He does say he plans on uploading some of the pictures in higher quality so people can make a not-for-profit shirt themselves. Gotta print them all.
Our favorite Pokémon NBA teams are collected here. All pictures come courtesy of Micah Coles, and you can check out the rest of his work over there. Thanks to Unreality for the assist.
Sidenote: Today I learned that I recognize far more Pokémon than NBA logos. GRRR, SPORTS. Put the thing through the other thing. Win the points. We did it!
Cleveland Cavaliers (Graveler)
Minnesota Timberwolves (Raticate)
Los Angeles Lakers (Gengar)
Seattle Sonics (Onix)
Toronto Raptors (Charmeleon)
Boston Celtics (Bulbasaur)
Philadelphia 76ers (Ninetales)
Utah Jazz (Dogas and Matadogas)
lol, Seattle doesn’t even have a team.
At least he(she?) stuck with gen 1, I cant recognize any pokemans after Gold and Silver,
No Okc Thunder, it’s almost too obvious i guess?
No love for the Sacramento Nidokings
Ha. well done sir.
SOOOOOOOO… The Clippers don’t even get one?
Vengeance will be ours…
Even though he’s an evolved animal-fighting monster, the Fearow logo isn’t anywhere near as scary as the real logo and mascot.
WOOO, GO NINE TAILS!!!! Get that top three pick.
The Utah Weez makes more sense than the Utah Jazz with or without Pokemon.
All they need to do is trade for Anthony Bennett and it’ll be perfect