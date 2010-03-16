PRIDE AND PREJUDICE AND ZOMBIES PREQUEL TRAILER

#Trailers
03.16.10

Below is the book trailer for Dawn of the Dreadfuls, Steve Hockensmith’s prequel to Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.  I’d rather watch this movie than anything starring Keira Knightley or anything that wins “best costume design” at the Oscars.  It’s not a movie, you say?  It’s a book?  What the hell are “books”?

First of all, it’s an entirely new story written by Steve Hockensmith, so there’s no mashing up of classic literature; it’s a far more straightforward tale and without Austen’s 19th century prose to deal with. It’s also far less silly than P&P&Z, although it still has the Bennett girls training in their father’s dojo and ninjas and zombie attacks and such. [ToplessRobot]

I think I could write one of these.  Here’s an idea:  Gulliver’s Travels with a Karate Monkey.  No?  Well then could I interest you in Around the World in Eighty Days with a Jetpack While Being Chased by Mothra?  How about Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass: An American Werewolf Slayer?

HQ at DreadCentral

