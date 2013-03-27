Pull List: Comics Coming Out 3/27/13

And what does the last new comic book day of the month have waiting for us? We’ve got an overview, plus reviews of selected book from DC, Image, Dark Horse, and IDW.

DC has the Vertigo one-shot/revival Time Warp, reviewed below, and continues its Requiem crossover with Batman Incorporated and Teen Titans.

Marvel launches Guardians of the Galaxy, and has more FF, Thunderbolts, and Morbius The Living Vampire. It also starts up the Age of Ultron tie-ins, with Superior Spider-Man and Fantastic Four getting AU numbered variants.

Image launches East of West, and has more Five Weapons, Planetoid, Fatale, and Clone.

Dark Horse fires up a new Dragon Age miniseries and B.P.R.D.: Vampire, and has more Answer! and Angel and Faith.

IDW finishes Transfusion, and has more My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, Judge Dredd, and Star Trek.

And Boom! confusingly has the fourth issue of Deathmatch listed as out today, which is weird because it came out last week. If it’s just showing up at the FLCS now… buy it, it’s great.

Reviews

Time Warp

A Vertigo one-shot centered around, as you might have guessed, stories of time travel, this is pretty much a goodie bag of science fiction short stories, and there’s not a dud in the bunch, although two stories centered around bumping off Hitler seems a little drastic, even if one brings back the New Deadwardians team of Dan Abnett and I.N.J. Culbard. Damon Lindelof’s take on Rip Hunter is getting the most publicity, helped considerably by the artwork of Jeff Lemire, but for my money, the best story is Gail Simone’s I Have What You Need, a story that starts seemingly saccharine before taking what looks like a dark turn, and then takes a turn for the even darker. Also of note is Peter Milligan’s She’s Not There, a ghost story with a twist, and Simon Spurrier’s hilarious shaggy dog story, The Grudge, about the taste journalism has for the extreme when it comes to science reporting. All in all, if there’s a comic worth your eight bucks this week, it’s this one.

Batman Inc. #9

Part of Requiem, this is largely about the fallout of the events of last issue. Grant Morrison is building to something, but while the issue is fun, honestly, put next to one-offs like Batman And Robin‘s March issue, this can’t help but feel a little lacking. Still, if you’ve been enjoying the book, you’ll likely find this a great issue.

Teen Titans #18

Scott Lobdell, on the other hand, does to a pretty good job of tying Damien Wayne’s death into the larger fabric of his book. Robin is rededicated to his mission of protecting teenaged superheroes from villains and the government both, in a way that makes sense.

Also there’s a Titans/Suicide Squad fight, and really, who doesn’t like a good team-on-team fight?

Red Lanterns #18

Peter Milligan takes the opportunity Wrath of the First Lantern hands him and sprints with it. The crossover has been exploring the alternate histories of each major Lantern, the what-ifs and could-have-beens, and Milligan pulls off something that really shouldn’t be possible: You genuinely feel bad for Atrocitus by the end of the issue.

Also, Miguel Sepulveda’s art is quite gorgeous this issue, all in all making this a great place to pick up the book.

Witch Doctor: Mal Practice #5

This book layers on the complications in an already hilariously twisty plot, and ends with what promises to be one hell of a bang. If you’re not already reading this book, check it out.

Criminal Macabre: Final Night #4

This crossover wraps up 30 Days of Night, as a franchise, apparently, and puts some changes into Criminal Macabre. But unless you’re emotionally invested in either series, there’s nothing particularly amazing here, unfortunately.

Mister X: Hard Candy

Dean Motter’s Mister X was one of the important “mature” comics of the ’80s, and this continues the series with Motter at the helm. It has to be said, though, that the series never quite advanced beyond its influential roots. While it’s an engaging little noir one-shot, and Motter’s ’50s-inspired design is always fun, it’s more for fans of the original series and those looking for an introduction than anyone else.

Dragon Age: Until We Sleep #1

If you’re a fan of the game, David Gaider and Alexander Freed have written a fun extension. If you’re not, it’s an entertaining fantasy comic on its own merits. It helps that Chad Hardin can really draw a smart-assed dwarf with a crossbow, and said smart-assed dwarf also has some genuine dimension to him: The book opens with a surprisingly conflicted inner dialogue about killing for the greater good. If you’re in the mood for some high fantasy, this might fit the bill.

The Massive #10

Dark Horse’s beloved ecopocalypse series continues, with Brian Wood’s script focusing on divided loyalties. To say things aren’t going well on the Kapital is to understand the case, but Wood manages to create drama and tension with dialogue and Gary Erskine’s art, instead of violence. This promises to be a great arc to a great series, and we’ll be curious to see where Wood goes from here.

Angel And Faith #20

Honestly, while Christos Gage isn’t necessarily a great writer of Buffy plots, when he’s allowed to be funny, he’s often very, very funny, and this issue, which is mostly about Spike getting laid, is funny as hell. If you like Buffy, you’ll enjoy this.

B.P.R.D.: Vampire #1

Gabriel Bá and Fábio Moon helped co-write the script and are responsible for the art on this story, and it’s a strong launch to the mini. It’s very much an old-school horror story, harking back to the pulps and Lovecraftian fiction that inspired B.P.R.D. I don’t want to ruin too much, but even this first issue is attention-getting and enjoyable, so I recommend checking it out.

The Answer #3

This book just gets better. Mike Norton really enjoys the action and the goofiness inherent in the concept, and Dennis Hopeless, after taking an issue to warm up, is firing on all cylinders, especially the comedic. It’s a fun, silly superhero comic, and if you haven’t been following it, I’d start picking it up.

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #5

If you know a little kid, buy them this book. But take a moment to read it for yourself. It’s that funny.

Vitriol The Hunter #2

Billy Martin’s script is a fairly straightforward vampire hunter story, which is a problem because his art is frankly too cartoony for the tone of the script. If this were a little goofier, it’d work, but this is a fairly serious story and it needs a different artist. Still, if you like vampire hunter stories, this might be worth checking out.

Judge Dredd #5

The robots are revolting, and that’s kind of a problem for a guy running around with a robotic pistol trying to enforce the law. Duane Swierczynski has a lot of fun with the concept of the robots revolting, while simultaneously, this issue, ripping on young adult novels.

Also, it has John Dillinger being angry over what happened to his dong. Really you can’t ask for more.

Full Release List

DC COMICS

All-Star Western #18, $3.99

American Vampire Volume 5 HC, $29.99

Aquaman #18 (Paul Pelletier & Sean Parsons Regular Cover), $2.99

Aquaman #18 (Paul Pelletier Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Arrow #5, $3.99

Batman Incorporated #9 (Chris Burnham Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Batman Incorporated #9 (Chris Burnham Combo Pack Cover), $3.99

Batman Incorporated #9 (Chris Burnham Regular Cover), $2.99

Batman Incorporated #9 (Chris Burnham Variant Cover), AR

Batman The Dark Knight #18 (Ethan Van Sciver Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Batman The Dark Knight #18 (Ethan Van Sciver Regular Cover), $2.99

Batman The Dark Knight Returns A Call To Arms Statue, $399.95

Batwing Volume 2 In The Shadows Of The Ancients TP, $14.99

Day Of Judgment TP, $14.99

Flash #18 (Francis Manapul Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Flash #18 (Francis Manapul Regular Cover), $2.99

Fury Of Firestorm The Nuclear Man #18, $2.99

I Vampire #18, $2.99

Injustice Gods Among Us #3, $3.99

Joe Kubert Presents #6 (Of 6), $4.99

Justice League Dark #18, $2.99

Red Lanterns #18 (Miguel Sepulveda Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Red Lanterns #18 (Miguel Sepulveda Regular Cover), $2.99

Savage Hawkman #18, $2.99

Showcase Presents Sgt. Rock Volume 4 TP, $19.99

Superman #18 (Kenneth Rocafort Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Superman #18 (Kenneth Rocafort Regular Cover), $2.99

Superman Family Adventures #11, $2.99

Superman The Man Of Steel By Lee Bermejo Statue, $79.95

Superman Vs Zod TP, $9.99

Talon #6 (Guillem March Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Talon #6 (Guillem March Regular Cover), $2.99

Teen Titans #18 (Eddy Barrows & Eber Ferreira Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Teen Titans #18 (Eddy Barrows & Eber Ferreira Regular Cover), $2.99

Time Warp #1 (Eduardo Risso Regular Cover)(One Shot), $7.99

Time Warp #1 (Jae Lee Variant Cover)(One Shot), AR

Unwritten #47, $2.99

Unwritten Volume 7 The Wound TP, $14.99

MARVEL COMICS

A+X #6, $3.99

Age Of Ultron #3 (Of 10)(Bryan Hitch Regular Cover), $3.99

Age Of Ultron #3 (Of 10)(In-Hyuk Lee Variant Cover), AR

Age Of Ultron #3 (Of 10)(Rock-He Kim Ultron Variant Cover), AR

All-New X-Men Volume 1 Yesterday’s X-Men HC (Premiere Edition)(was ‘Here Comes Yesterday’), $24.99

Astonishing X-Men #60 (Giuseppe Camuncoli Regular Cover), $3.99

Astonishing X-Men #60 (Phil Noto Variant Cover), AR

Astonishing X-Men Volume 11 Weaponized TP, $16.99

Avengers Assemble #1 (Dynamic Forces Stan Lee Signed Edition), $196.30

Avengers Assemble #9 (Dynamic Forces Kelly Sue DeConnick Signed Edition), $19.63

Avengers Vs X-Men TP, $34.99

Deadpool Killustrated #3 (Of 4), $2.99

Doom 2099 The Complete Collection By Warren Ellis TP, $39.99

Fantastic Four #5AU, $3.99

FF #5 (Michael Allred Artist Variant Cover), AR

FF #5 (Michael Allred Regular Cover), $2.99

Fury MAX #10, $3.99

Gambit #10, $2.99

Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 (Blank Variant Cover), AR

Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 (Joe Quesada Sketch Variant Cover), AR

Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 (Joe Quesada Variant Cover), AR

Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 (Milo Manara Variant Cover), AR

Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 (Skottie Young Variant Cover), AR

Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 (Steve McNiven Marvel Retail Resource Center Sketch Variant Cover), AR

Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 (Steve McNiven Regular Cover), $3.99

Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 (Texts From Deadpool Sketch Variant Cover), AR

Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 (Texts From Deadpool Variant Cover), AR

Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 Skottie Young Lithograph (Promotional Item), AR

Guardians Of The Galaxy #1 Trading Cards (Promotional Item), AR

Hawkeye #1 (David Aja 5th Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Journey Into Mystery #650 (Daniel Acuna Variant Cover), AR

Journey Into Mystery #650 (Jeff Dekal Regular Cover), $2.99

Kick-Ass 2 TP, $19.99

Marvel Masterworks Golden Age Human Torch Volume 1 TP, $29.99

Marvel Masterworks Golden Age Human Torch Volume 1 TP (Direct Market Variant Edition Volume 51), $29.99

Marvel Previews #116 (April 2013 For Products On-Sale June 2013), $1.25

Marvel Universe Ultimate Spider-Man #12, $2.99

Marvel Universe Vs The Avengers TP, $16.99

Mighty Thor By Matt Fraction Volume 3 TP, $19.99

Morbius The Living Vampire #3 (David Lopez Regular Cover), $2.99

Morbius The Living Vampire #3 (Tomm Coker Variant Cover), AR

Powers Bureau #3 (resolicited), $3.95

Scarlet Spider #15, $2.99

Spider-Man Lizard No Turning Back TP, $16.99

Superior Spider-Man #6AU, $3.99

Thunderbolts #7 (Giuseppi Camuncoli Regular Cover), $2.99

Thunderbolts #7 (Phil Noto Variant Cover), AR

Ultimate Comics Wolverine #2 (Of 4), $3.99

Uncanny Avengers #5 (John Cassaday Regular Cover), $3.99

Uncanny Avengers #5 (Olivier Coipel Variant Cover), AR

Uncanny X-Force #3 (Kris Anka Regular Cover), $3.99

Uncanny X-Force #3 (Salvador Larroca Variant Cover), AR

Wolverine And The X-Men #27, $3.99

Wolverine And The X-Men By Jason Aaron Volume 3 TP, $16.99

X-Men Legacy #8, $2.99

Young Avengers #3 (Jamie McKelvie Regular Cover), AR

Young Avengers #3 (Tradd Moore Variant Cover), $2.99

IMAGE COMICS

68 Volume 2 Scars TP, $19.99

Bomb Queen Deluxe Edition Volume 1 HC, $24.99

Clone #5, $2.99

Dia De Los Muertas #2 (Of 3), $4.99

East Of West #1, $3.50

Fatale #13, $3.50

Five Weapons #2 (Of 5), $3.50

Guarding The Globe Volume 2 TP, $16.99

Hack Slash #25 (Cover A Tim Seeley & Dominic Marco), $3.50

Hack Slash #25 (Cover B Jenny Frison), $3.50

Hack Slash #25 (Cover C Chris Giarusso), $3.50

It Girl And The Atomics Round One Dark Streets Snap City TP, $14.99

Legend Of Luther Strode #2 (Of 6)(2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.50

Legend Of Luther Strode #4 (Of 6), $3.50

Morning Glories #25 (Cover A Rodin Esqeujo), $3.99

Morning Glories #25 (Cover B Rodin Esqeujo), $3.99

Morning Glories #25 (Cover C Rodin Esqeujo), $3.99

Planetoid #5, $2.99

Savage Skullkickers #1 (Cover A Edwin Huang & Jim Zub), $3.50

Savage Skullkickers #1 (Cover B Chris Stevens), $3.50

Spawn Origins Volume 8 HC, $29.99

Think Tank #6, $3.99

Todd The Ugliest Kid On Earth #2 (Of 4)(2nd Printing Variant Cover), $2.99

Witch Doctor Mal Practice #5 (Of 6), $2.99

DARK HORSE COMICS

Angel And Faith #20 (Rebekah Isaacs Variant Cover), $2.99

Angel And Faith #20 (Steve Morris Regular Cover), $2.99

Angelic Layer Omnibus Volume 2 TP, $19.99

Answer #3 (Of 4), $3.99

Art Of Bioshock Infinite HC, $39.99

B.P.R.D. Vampire #1 (Of 5), $3.50

Baltimore Men’s Adult T-Shirt LG, $19.99

Baltimore Men’s Adult T-Shirt MED, $19.99

Baltimore Men’s Adult T-Shirt XL, $19.99

Baltimore Men’s Adult T-Shirt XXL, $19.99

Criminal Macabre Final Night The 30 Days Of Night Crossover #4 (Of 4), $3.99

Dark Horse Women’s Adult T-Shirt MED, $24.99

Dark Horse Women’s Adult T-Shirt SM, $24.99

Dragon Age Until We Sleep #1 (Of 3), $3.99

Femina And Fauna The Art Of Camilla D’Errico HC (New Printing), $24.99

Game Of Thrones Stark Metal Can Cooler, $16.99

Husbands HC, $14.99

Massive #10, $3.50

Mister X Hard Candy (One Shot), $2.99

Nexus Omnibus Volume 2 TP, $24.99

Star Wars Dawn Of The Jedi The Prisoner Of Bogan #4 (Of 5), $2.99

IDW PUBLISHING

Borderlands Origins #1 (Of 4)(Augustin Padilla 4th Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Complete Zaucer Of Zilk (Cover A Brendan McCarthy), $6.99

Doctor Who #7 (Cover A Mark Buckingham), $3.99

Doctor Who #7 (Cover RI Photo), AR

Doctor Who Prisoners Of Time #2 (Of 12)(Francesco Francavilla 2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Judge Dredd #5 (Cover A Zach Howard), $3.99

Judge Dredd #5 (Cover RI Langdon Foss), AR

Library Of American Comics Essentials Volume 2 The Gumps The Saga Of Mary Gold HC, $19.99

Love And Capes Volume 4 What To Expect TP, $19.99

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #4 (Dynamic Forces Exclusive Cover), $19.83

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #5 (Cover A Amy Mebberson), $3.99

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #5 (Cover B Stephanie Buscema), $3.99

My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic #5 (Cover RI Andy Price), AR

Popeye Classics #8 (Cover A Bud Sagendorf), $3.99

Star Trek #19 (Cover A Tim Bradstreet), $3.99

Star Trek #19 (Cover RI-A Tim Bradstreet), AR

Star Trek #19 (Cover RI-B Photo), AR

Star Trek The Next Generation Hive TP, $17.99

Transformers More Than Meets The Eye Volume 3 TP, $19.99

Transformers Robots In Disguise #15 (Cover A Andrew Griffith), $3.99

Transformers Robots In Disguise #15 (Cover B Casey Coller), $3.99

Transformers Robots In Disguise #15 (Cover RI Marcelo Matere), AR

Transfusion #3 (Of 3)(Cover A Menton J. Matthews III), $3.99

Transfusion #3 (Of 3)(Cover RI Menton J. Matthews III), AR

Vitriol The Hunter #2 (Of 6)(Cover A Billy Martin), $3.99

Vitriol The Hunter #2 (Of 6)(Cover RI Mike Henry), AR

BOOM! STUDIOS

Deathmatch #4 (Cover A Whilce Portacio), $3.99

Deathmatch #4 (Cover B Frazer Irving), $3.99

Deathmatch #4 (Cover C Frazer Irving), AR

Deathmatch #4 (Cover D Frazer Irving), AR

Deathmatch #4 (Cover E Whilce Portacio), AR

Deathmatch #4 (Cover F Jung-Geun Yoon), AR

Ice Age The Hidden Treasure (One Shot), $3.99

Peanuts #7 (Cover A Charles M. Schulz), $3.99

Peanuts #7 (Cover B Charles M. Schulz), AR

3 FINGER PRINTS

Zombies Vs Cheerleaders Volume 2 #1 (Cover A Mike Debalfo), $3.99

Zombies Vs Cheerleaders Volume 2 #1 (Cover B Jamie Tyndall), $3.99

Zombies Vs Cheerleaders Volume 2 #1 (Cover C Adriano Carreon), $3.99

ABRAMS

Did I Do That The Best And Worst Of The ’90s SC, $19.95

ABSTRACT STUDIOS

Rachel Rising #15, $3.99

ANTARCTIC PRESS

Honey Badger Vs The World, $3.99

Last Zombie Before The After #5 (Of 5), $3.99

APE ENTERTAINMENT

Drew Hayes’ Poison Elves #1 (Cover C Terry Moore), $2.99

ARCANA STUDIO

Gene Simmons Comics Anthology Volume 1 SC, $19.95

ARCHAIA ENTERTAINMENT

Hawken Genesis HC, $19.95

ARCHIE COMICS

Betty And Veronica Double Digest #211, $3.99

Life With Archie #28 (Fernando Ruiz Regular Cover), $3.99

Life With Archie #28 (Ramon Perez Variant Cover), $3.99

ARDDEN ENTERTAINMENT

Shadow Falls #1, $3.99

AVATAR PRESS

Crossed Badlands #25 (Jacen Burrows Leather Cover), $14.99

Crossed Badlands #26 (Jacen Burrows Torture Cover), $3.99

Crossed Badlands #26 (Raulo Caceres Red Crossed Incentive Cover), AR

Crossed Badlands #26 (Raulo Caceres Regular Cover), $3.99

Crossed Badlands #26 (Raulo Caceres Wraparound Cover), $3.99

Ferals #13 (Gabriel Andrade Gore Cover), $3.99

Ferals #13 (Gabriel Andrade Regular Cover), $3.99

Ferals #13 (Gabriel Andrade Slashed Incentive Cover), AR

Ferals #13 (Gabriel Andrade Wraparound Cover), $3.99

BERSERKER

Glenn Fabry Sketchbook SC (Limited Remarked Edition), $75.00

BIG DOG INK

Critter #9 (Fico Ossio Cover), $3.50

Critter #9 (Jenevieve Broomall Cover), $3.50

Legend Of Oz The Wicked West #5 (Alisson Borges Cover), $3.50

Legend Of Oz The Wicked West #5 (Nei Ruffino Cover), $3.50

BIG FINISH PRODUCTIONS

Doctor Who The Companion Chronicles House Of Cards Audio CD, $14.99

Doctor Who Gallifrey Series 5 Audio CD, $49.99

Doctor Who The Sands Of Life Audio CD, $18.99

BONGO COMICS

Bart Simpson Comics #81, $2.99

Futurama Comics #66, $2.99

BROADSWORD COMICS

Tarot Witch Of The Black Rose #79, $2.95

CINEFEX

Cinefex #133, $12.50

CLASSIC COMICS PRESS

Leonard Starr’s Mary Perkins On Stage Volume 1 TP (New Edition), $21.95

COMIC SHOP NEWS

Comic Shop News #1345, AR

DEVILS DUE ENTERTAINMENT

Plume #3 (Of 5)(Cover A K. Lynn Smith), $3.99

Plume #3 (Of 5)(Cover B), $3.99

DIAMOND PUBLICATIONS

Game Trade Magazine #158, $3.99

Previews #295 (April 2013), $4.50

DK PUBLISHING

Star Trek The Visual Dictionary HC, $20.00

DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT

Bionic Man Vs The Bionic Woman #3 (Chris Eliopoulis Variant Cover), AR

Bionic Man Vs The Bionic Woman #3 (Jonathan Lau Regular Cover), $3.99

Bionic Man Vs The Bionic Woman #3 (Sean Chen Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Bionic Man Vs The Bionic Woman #3 (Sean Chen Regular Cover), $3.99

Dejah Thoris And The Green Men Of Mars #2 (Of 8)(Dynamic Forces Risque Red Variant Cover), $19.99

Garth Ennis’ Battlefields #5 (Of 6)(Fall And Rise Part 2)(Garry Leach Regular Cover), $3.99

Garth Ennis’ Red Team #2 (Howard Chaykin Regular Cover), $3.99

Mark Waid’s The Green Hornet #1 (Alex Ross Sketch Variant Cover), AR

Mark Waid’s The Green Hornet #1 (Alex Ross Subcription Variant Cover), $3.99

Mark Waid’s The Green Hornet #1 (Paola Rivera Art Board Variant Cover), AR

Mark Waid’s The Green Hornet #1 (Paola Rivera Black & White Variant Cover), AR

Mark Waid’s The Green Hornet #1 (Paola Rivera Regular Cover), $3.99

Mark Waid’s The Green Hornet #1 (Paola Rivera Virgin Cover), AR

Sherlock Holmes The Liverpool Demon #3 (Of 5)(Francesco Francavilla Regular Cover), $3.99

Vampirella #27 (Dynamic Forces Risque Red Cover), $19.99

Warlord Of Mars Dejah Thoris #23 (Dynamic Forces Risque Red Cover), $19.99

Witchblade Red Sonja TP, $19.99

FIRST SECOND

Olympians Volume 5 Poseidon Earth Shaker GN, $9.99

FUTURE PUBLISHING

Comic Heroes Magazine #17, $17.99

SFX Special #60 (A To Z Of Sci-Fi Cinema), $17.99

HIGH SPEED PRODUCTIONS

Juxtapoz #147 (April 2013), $5.99

KODANSHA COMICS

Genshiken Second Season Volume 2 GN, $10.99

LEGENDARY COMICS

Tower Chronicles Volume 4 Geisthawk GN (Of 4), $7.99

LOCUS MAGAZINE

Locus #626, $7.50

NBM

Immoderation A Chad Michael Ward Goth Trilogy SC, $49.99

NON-SPORT UPDATE

Non-Sport Update Volume 24 #2, $5.99

ONI PRESS

Bad Machinery Volume 1 The Case Of The Team Spirit TP, $19.99

Sixth Gun Sons Of The Gun #1 (Of 5)(2nd Printing Variant Cover), $3.99

Sixth Gun Sons Of The Gun #2 (Of 5), $3.99

REBELLION

2000 AD Pack February 2013 (issues 1818-1821), $21.00

Judge Dredd Day Of Chaos Fourth Faction GN, $28.99

Judge Dredd Megazine #333, $12.25

Judge Dredd Origins TP, $19.99

RENEGADE ARTS ENTERTAINMENT

Channel Evil TP, $19.99

RUNNING PRESS

Toy Story Woody And Jessie Kit SC, $9.95

SANCTUM PRODUCTIONS

Avenger Double Novel Volume 9 SC, $14.95

Spider Double Novel Volume 1 SC, $14.95

SCREEN POWER PUBLISHING

Scream Magazine #16, $8.99

SELFMADEHERO

Black Paths GN, $24.95

SHIRE

TV Toys SC, $12.95

TERRY WEBB

Amazing Figure Modeler #54, $8.00

TH3RD WORLD STUDIOS

Finding Gossamyr #4, $3.99

TITAN PUBLISHING

Star Trek Magazine #44 (April 2013)(Previews Exclusive Edition), $9.99

TOP SHELF PRODUCTIONS

Johnny Boo Volume 5 Johnny Boo Does Something HC, $9.95

UDON ENTERTAINMENT

Art Of Brutal Legend HC, $49.99

Growlanser Art Works SC, $39.99

Midori Foo’s Book Of Pictures SC, $44.99

Takehito Harada Art Works I SC, $39.99

UNIVERSITY PRESS OF MISSISSIPPI

Dave Sim Conversations HC, $40.00

YEN PRESS

Blood Lad Omnibus Volume 2 GN, $18.99

Dark-Hunters Infinity Volume 1 TP, $12.99

Durarara Saika Volume 1 TP, $11.99

Higurashi When They Cry Volume 21 Massacre Arc Part 3 GN, $18.99

Jack Frost Volume 7 TP, $11.99

Soul Eater Volume 13 TP, $11.99

Witch And Wizard The Manga Volume 3 GN, $12.99

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT

Grimm Fairy Tales #83 (Cover A Anthony Spay), $2.99

Grimm Fairy Tales #83 (Cover B Pasquale Qualano), $2.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Sleepy Hollow TP, $12.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Wonderland #9 (Cover A Stjepan Sejic), $2.99

Grimm Fairy Tales Presents Wonderland #9 (Cover B Ale Garza), $2.99