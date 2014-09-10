‘Resident Evil: Revelations 2’ Will Be Episodic, Starring A Returning Fan-Favorite

Hey folks, here’s some more information about the surprise sequel to the super underrated Resident Evil: Revelations.

It turns out Resident Evil: Revelations 2 will be an episodic series, with Capcom promising each chapter will end in a “dramatic cliff-hanger”. There will be four chapters, each of which will cost 6 bucks. You can also buy a season pass for $25 (Capcom is promising bonus content for season pass buyers) or purchase the whole thing on disc for $40 once all the chapters are released.

In other news, the game will star Barry Burton’s daughter Moira and fan-favorite Claire Redfield, who hasn’t been playable (outside of throwaway multiplayer modes) since Resident Evil: Code Veronica nearly 15-years-ago. The game will also feature co-op play and take place on a creepy island-bound abandoned prison.

Here’s a few new screens featuring a new, more mature looking Claire Redfield…

Can’t tell yet if this game will be great, but if they make it just like the first Revelations except with Claire instead of Jill and a prison instead of a boat, they can’t go too wrong.

Via CVG