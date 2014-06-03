Rob Liefeld Claims ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Has Annihilated The ‘X-Force’ Movie

X-Force, the first movie ever with entirely shouted dialogue.

According to the always-credible Rob Liefeld, an X-Force movie has been in the works for some time over at Fox. X-Force is of course the grimacing, shoulder pad-laden ’90s X-Men spin-off team led by time traveller Cable. Unfortunately for fans of ’80s hair and giant laser cannons, it seems as though Fox’s decision to follow Days of Future Past with X-Men: Apocalypse has thrown plans for an X-Force movie into disarray. Here’s what Rob said on Twitter…

Cable is probably the reason for everything changing. Cable has a lot of history with Apocalypse, so any movie about Apocalypse is probably going to pouch, er I mean, poach a lot of X-Force material. That said, Liefeld wouldn’t outright confirm that Cable would be in X-Men: Apocalypse…

The X-Force movie is probably being pushed back, but I’m sure it’ll happen eventually. They probably need extra time to do all the CGI — I mean, there’s no way regular human actors are going to be able to play Rob Liefeld characters.

Via Bleeding Cool