Rob Liefeld Claims ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Has Annihilated The ‘X-Force’ Movie

X-Force, the first movie ever with entirely shouted dialogue.
According to the always-credible Rob Liefeld, an X-Force movie has been in the works for some time over at Fox. X-Force is of course the grimacing, shoulder pad-laden ’90s X-Men spin-off team led by time traveller Cable. Unfortunately for fans of ’80s hair and giant laser cannons, it seems as though Fox’s decision to follow Days of Future Past with X-Men: Apocalypse has thrown plans for an X-Force movie into disarray. Here’s what Rob said on Twitter…
Cable is probably the reason for everything changing. Cable has a lot of history with Apocalypse, so any movie about Apocalypse is probably going to pouch, er I mean, poach a lot of X-Force material. That said, Liefeld wouldn’t outright confirm that Cable would be in X-Men: Apocalypse…
The X-Force movie is probably being pushed back, but I’m sure it’ll happen eventually. They probably need extra time to do all the CGI — I mean, there’s no way regular human actors are going to be able to play Rob Liefeld characters.
Via Bleeding Cool
I’m never getting that Deadpool movie.
It’s probably for the best.
I read the whole script of the original they were going to do with Ryan Reynolds. I swear to you it sounded great. It even made fun of X-men Origins Wolverine
Gotta wear special green socks so their feet can be digital removed/trail off like wisps of smoke.
Peter Jackson will have to direct the movie — only his hobbit perspective tricks can make the heads and feet small enough.
This seems like the kind of movie Michael bay would make
Human beings cannot have so many muscles on top of muscles or carry 5000 pounds of guns and big tits
Obligatory reference to Stroud’s article detailing the insanity of Liefeld’s art.
Bullshit.
X-Factor has a long and storied past with Apocalypse in the 1980s that predates Cable and Liefeld.
So awesome even his backpack has boners.
Finally, some Marvel movie news that I can totally live with.
BLOODPOUCH
GUNDEATH
Think of all the pouch-makers! This was to be their big break into Hollywood.
Jesus that gun looks like an MC Escher design. I love how Liefeld can just go “I want the gun to be rectangle shaped” and then “I want the end to be a big circle” and he just have zero concern about parsing those two together
I just figured they were going to do the more modern X-Force aka Wolverine and the Hit Squad.
I still think we get an x-force movie in next 5 years. As much money as DOFP just made Fox is gonna ride this franchise into the ground with spinoffs.
Cant have Cable without Deadpool.
Does the man own a ruler or protractor? I think he’s performing an invasion with a Cuban cigar.
but please tell me the Youngblood movie is still on. staring such classic Liefeld creations as guy who kinda looks like Wolverine, black Cable, and not Mystique also staring gray version of the Thing and Bow and Arrow guy.
i always thought they were more of a x-factor re-imagine
Why?