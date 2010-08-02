Robert Rodriguez Talks Deadpool

08.02.10 8 years ago 3 Comments

At San Diego Comic-Con, MTV

Now 24Frames reports Fox and Rodriguez have entered negotiations for him to direct Deadpool.  No word yet on if the movie has to be PG-13 or not, but considering Rodriguez can do PG and R-rated movies awesomely well, PG-13 shouldn’t be a problem.  If worse comes to worst, he can just have Reynolds do the whole movie shirtless, and all will be forgiven.

[ComingSoon]

