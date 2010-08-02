Robert Rodriguez Talks Deadpool

At San Diego Comic-Con, MTV
Now 24Frames reports Fox and Rodriguez have entered negotiations for him to direct Deadpool. No word yet on if the movie has to be PG-13 or not, but considering Rodriguez can do PG and R-rated movies awesomely well, PG-13 shouldn’t be a problem. If worse comes to worst, he can just have Reynolds do the whole movie shirtless, and all will be forgiven.
I hate being cautiously optimistic for movies. :(
Ryan Reynolds is the best we can do?
Yes, Ryan Reynolds is about the best you can do for any given action movie situation where the character requires some comedic chops. And that in itself is one of the saddest statements I’ve ever made about the film industry.