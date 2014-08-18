Robin Williams May Also Live On In The Next ‘Legend Of Zelda’ Game

Just recently we were reminiscing about the heartwarming ads Robin Williams and his daughter Zelda Rae Williams made for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. And yes, his daughter was named after the Princess. Robin Williams was a fan of many video games, which is why World of Warcraft players successfully petitioned Blizzard to add a tribute to Williams to the game.

Now another group of fans is petitioning for an NPC to be named “Robin” in an upcoming Legend of Zelda game. The Change.org petition organized by Nick Schaedel has already garnered over 107,000 signatures. Schaedel explains:

So, in a day where there aren’t many words, what can we do? Well, there’s a new Zelda game on the horizon. A bold reinvention, a fresh new open world adventure for Wii U. I would like to suggest that when the game is localised to English, Nintendo of America and the Treehouse name one of the characters “Robin” in his memory. He won’t get to play it, but he’ll live on forever in a universe he always loved.

Oof, that final line hit me hard. Last week, you guys. Let’s never do that again, okay?

Polygon reached out to Nintendo for a statement. They are aware of the petition and had this to say:

“We appreciate the outpouring of support from the gaming community, and hear the request of fans to honor him in a future game. We will not be discussing what might be possible for future games during this difficult time, but we will hold our memories of Robin close. Our hearts go out to his entire family, and especially to Zelda Williams who we’ve worked with multiple times.”

Can’t really blame them for wanting to hold off on making a decision right away. They worked with the man, after all, and probably need to take some time to fathom this unfathomable loss. Ugh. This damn month.

