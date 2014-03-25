The Rock Drops Some More Hints About His DC Comics Movie

CinemaCon is going on this week, a big event where NATO (no, the National Association of Theater Owners, not the strategic alliance) comes together and basically talks about the huge blockbusters coming up. And, apparently, the Rock is there, and he loves dropping hints about who he’s playing for DC’s upcoming movie frenzy.
We’ve broken down likely characters before, but he’s managed to narrow it down a bit further. At least that’s what CinemaBlend is claiming:
“He had to be extremely complex and have a lot going on…it gives me a chance to put an imprint into his personality with the set of tools that I can bring to the table and put a very unique twist on his personality – but still pay homage to who he is. And on a Superman level of power where he can throw down.
The fanboys are all agreeing with themselves that it’s Lobo, which raises the question of what, precisely, is “complex” about the Last Czarnian. But, if you know the Rock’s history with Warner Brothers, this sounds an awful, awful lot like Black Adam is getting on the silver screen.
It’s worth noting that DC and Warners have been trying to develop Shazam!, something that was more or less derailed by Man Of Steel making some bucks. But first of all, they need an antagonist who can go toe-to-toe with Superman: Once you get past Zod and maybe Metallo, Supes doesn’t have a great rogues gallery of his own. Secondly, they probably view Black Adam as a way to ease casual viewers into the admittedly goofy world of Billy Batson.
We’ll see, of course. There’s also a distinct possibility that he’ll be John Stewart, as Green Lantern is about the only hero who hasn’t been at least hinted at. But don’t be surprised if the Rock starts making jokes about lightning.
He mentioned in his #AsktheRock that John Stewart was one of his favorites, but the Green Lantern has been done before.
Yeah, honestly, I’m not sure the stench of that particular cinematic achievement has faded enough.
he also said he likes black adam.
He mentions Superman in his answer. It’s gonna be Doomsday in MOS 2. Why else do you think the JL characters are joining in? Supes is gonna eat it. For a little while anyway. Jon Peters is getting his “death of Superman” film that he wanted back in the 90’s.
And probably the giant robot spider to.
Why else are the JL characters joining in? Because DC really, REALLY wants to ape ‘The Avengers’ and cram as many superheroes as they can into one movie.
Yeah, but you need a really big bad guy to justify the story line (assuming it’s done right, of course, and DC doesn’t have a stellar track record of doing much right). An Avengers story arc that didn’t include a super boss like Thanos would make it very hard to tie all the threads among the Avengers movies and the individual hero films together effectively. If DC doesn’t go this route they’re more stupid than any of us even thought.
And Goyer being the genius that he is (sarcasm) will make it so that the scientists that created Doomsday were funded by Lex Luthor himself.
Love to see Rock play Aquaman. Just make his back story that Atlanteans are the direct ancestors of Pacific Islanders and boom.
I would actually pay to see that. Especially if he’s playing “oblivious dick” Aquaman from “Batman: The Brave And The Bold.”
With an amazingly bad blonde wig.
I really want him to be Captain Marvel. It will be everything his recent return to wrestilng was for at least the character “The Rock”. A juvenile boy in the muscular body of a grown-ass man.
I’d be there day 1 to see the Rock as Captain Marvel/Shazam. Also, Idris Elba is John Stewart, dammit.
First off, fantastic work on the name. And I would like Idris Elba as Stringer Bell as John Stewart.
Sho’nuff! Thanks man!
Idris Elba as Stringer Bell as John Stewart hosting the Daily Show.
Could it be that Black Adam could be the antagonist in one of the (theoretical) Justice League movies?
I kinda want it to turn out that he’s been cast as Martian Manhunter, a character that (at least in the Grant Morrison JLA era) has all of Superman’s powers, but can also change shape and turn invisible. Plus, the Rock is one of the few actors who can switch from being totally bad ass to enjoying a glass of milk and Oreos.
Oooooh now I want this too.
or he is SHAZAM…
Black Adam for sure.
A Captain Marvel movie would be amaaazing.
(Also, I WILL ALWAYS CALL HIM CAPTAIN MARVEL AND NOT SHAZAM BECAUSE COMIC TRADMARK FIGHTS ARE INSANE, thank you.)
Wasn’t Shazam the wizard that gave him the powers, yeah its confusing enough without trademark bumbles.
Not just that but doesn’t calling him “Shazam” mean that everytime he tells someone who he is he turns back into Billy Batson?
I just want them to do a Black Adam movie. Have Black Adam be this arrogant warmongering ancient king that gets imprisoned by the Egyptian gods after he abuses their gifts. Cut to thousands of years later and his country of Kahndaq is this third world hellhole run by an Intergang backed warlord. American journalists stumble upon a scene of mass genocide and are chased into Adams tomb. Adam wakes up, takes out the oppressive government, fights and kills Intergang’s four horseman of Apokalips, and becomes ruler of Kahndaq.
I thought Mongol could be a good superman villain, though maybe thats only in that Grant Alan Moore/ Animated JL episode?
Though The rock as Black Adam or The powered up version of Cap Marvel himself would be delightful. I would hold out a slim ray of hope for Rob Lowe as Captain Marvel but he might be too old for physical demands of the role.
I could see him as Vandal Savage.
Darkseid?
Ill play the role of the fanboy:
He’s playing Lobo, “complex and have a lot going on…” ” a chance to put an imprint into his personality with the set of tools that I can bring to the table” smarta** classic Rock… “put a very unique twist on his personality” hes obviously not going to wear white face. “still pay homage to who he is.” hes going to smoke a cigar….”Superman level of power where he can throw down.” Lobo.