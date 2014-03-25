The Rock Drops Some More Hints About His DC Comics Movie

CinemaCon is going on this week, a big event where NATO (no, the National Association of Theater Owners, not the strategic alliance) comes together and basically talks about the huge blockbusters coming up. And, apparently, the Rock is there, and he loves dropping hints about who he’s playing for DC’s upcoming movie frenzy.



We’ve broken down likely characters before, but he’s managed to narrow it down a bit further. At least that’s what CinemaBlend is claiming:

“He had to be extremely complex and have a lot going on…it gives me a chance to put an imprint into his personality with the set of tools that I can bring to the table and put a very unique twist on his personality – but still pay homage to who he is. And on a Superman level of power where he can throw down.

The fanboys are all agreeing with themselves that it’s Lobo, which raises the question of what, precisely, is “complex” about the Last Czarnian. But, if you know the Rock’s history with Warner Brothers, this sounds an awful, awful lot like Black Adam is getting on the silver screen.

It’s worth noting that DC and Warners have been trying to develop Shazam!, something that was more or less derailed by Man Of Steel making some bucks. But first of all, they need an antagonist who can go toe-to-toe with Superman: Once you get past Zod and maybe Metallo, Supes doesn’t have a great rogues gallery of his own. Secondly, they probably view Black Adam as a way to ease casual viewers into the admittedly goofy world of Billy Batson.

We’ll see, of course. There’s also a distinct possibility that he’ll be John Stewart, as Green Lantern is about the only hero who hasn’t been at least hinted at. But don’t be surprised if the Rock starts making jokes about lightning.