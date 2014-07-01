Science Comes To Shocking Conclusion: Most Gamers Aren’t Amoral Sociopaths

With any psychological study, especially about gaming, you have to keep the salt shaker handy. We’ve explained before why most of these studies are B.S. even before you get into how supposedly a taste for soap means you’re mentally ill after playing games or that video games make white people racist. So, keep that in mind when you read this shocking study that gamers, you know, are just normal people.
Here are the shocking results. Well, the shocking summary from the shocking abstract:
First, the current results replicate previous research indicating that immoral virtual behaviors are capable of eliciting guilt. Second, and more importantly, the guilt elicited by game play led to intuition-specific increases in the salience of violated moral foundations. These findings indicate that committing “immoral” virtual behaviors in a video game can lead to increased moral sensitivity of the player.
In other words, gamers run around doing all sorts of horrible things in the digital world, but they feel kind of bad about doing them. And that makes them more aware of potential immoral decisions in real life.
I’m skeptical that video games can really make you that much more of a morally aware person. It’s a case of what you bring to the game in the first place; a deeply screwed up human being is not going to be healed just because they play a game. But I have to admit, I’ve experienced this, to the degree where I try not to be a complete sociopath while gaming, even in games that allow or encourage it. I enjoy them immensely, but I don’t go around blowing up cop cars with a grenade launcher as a general rule, either, and I’ve found over time that I’m less and less likely to do that with each open-world mayhem simulation I play. So while I don’t think playing video games will make you the Pope, there’s probably something to this.
And either way, it’s just nice to see a study that wasn’t bought and paid for by people with a direct motivation to take your games away from you. For once, the soft sciences are on the side of gamers!
Huge mistake on your part lobbying for Big Gaming. The Moms Against Gaming will be kicking down your door before you know it to teach you the error of your sinful addiction to violent games.
For those not in the know:
That… that’s not for real is it?
I’m gonna have to go with yes because I don’t think a parody account could even be that good.
@O.T. The Outside Toilet It is satire. Brilliant satire.
That is some high-level mockery. I’m not even mad, that’s amazing!
You’ve done it now Dan. I always knew that you were just a mouthpiece for Big Gaming. MAY HEAVEN HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOUL FOR LIKING A SPECIFIC FORM OF ENTERTAINMENT THAT PROBABLY DOESN’T INCITE VIOLENT BEHAVIOR.
This would explain why I needed a minute to compose myself after Spec Ops: The Line manipulated me into unknowingly napalming women, children, and innocent army guys. That shit was intense.
Or how about The Walking Dead? “Hey, you can either slit this dog’s throat, or leave it to die in agonizing pain on a bunch of tentpoles!”
I don’t think any game’s ever affected me the way that white phosphorous part did. That was an emotion, man. The horror!
@JJ Jr. There’s a good reason that shit is against the Geneva Conventions. My high school chemistry teacher impressed on us not to screw around by talking about red and white phosphorus and then putting the “safety kit” down on the counter.
It was a pair of pliers.
Don’t get me wrong, I really enjoyed Spec Ops, but the white phosphorous scene never bothered me as much as it was supposed to because I could see the strings immediately. It really felt like the game was forcing me to do this horrible thing… which is fine, from a game design standpoint… but it always felt more to me like I was watching Walker, experiencing what he was experiencing, but never that I was Walker.
The Walking Dead on the other hand, that’s a game that knows how to make you feel personally responsible. It forces your hand too, of course, but it is has no peers in terms of the illusions of choice.
What about the kids being raised by CoD? They don’t strike me as the type to be for this guilt thing. Eh, I imagine most of em end up just fine.
When I was younger I used to like turning to the dark side during games… but then I started to just stay more grey… LIke I will be a dick and ask for more money but I am less of a fan of mowing down innocents.