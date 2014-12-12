Sega Is Getting Serious About Turning Their Video Games Into Movies

Back in the mid-’90s, thanks to Mortal Kombat being a surprisingly decent and fun movie, there was a rash of video game movies. And there’s a reason we’re calling it a rash; it’s a little amazing Double Dragon didn’t have mobs of angry filmgoers torching Electronics Boutiques and Babbages in malls across the country. Seriously, just try to watch the trailer and not want to, at the very least, punch the music supervisor. As a result, game companies have been gun-shy about going Hollywood, but Sega, at least, is going to make another go of it.
Variety is reporting Sega is gearing up to bring its games to various screens as long, non-interactive, live-action cutscenes. Among the properties on the table are Streets Of Rage, Sega’s side-scrolling brawler and hate crime simulator; Shinobi, Sega’s ninja franchise in which the girl is hard to get; Crazy Taxi, which is self-explanatory; and Rise of Nightmares, which was a gimmicky Kinect game that either is way more popular than it seems or Sega thinks it’s got another Ouija on their hands.
Sorry, Eternal Champions and Toejam and Earl fans, you’ll just have to wait. As for the success of this particular venture, a lot depends on who they hire. Truthfully, most of these games don’t have much in the way of story, and that can be a good thing or a bad thing. That said, we’re also not sure how these movies are getting paid for, so that might be a factor as well. Often, who pays for it makes the difference between a silver screen debut and stumbling across it on Netflix, so once we know where the money is coming from, that will tell us where it’s going.
Boogerman or don’t even fucking bother
I read that and thought “But Boogerman was owned by Interplay.” This is where my life went.
@Dan Seitz Don’t worry, you’re not missing much out there in the sun
BUT TOEJAM AND EARL CARTOON SHOW. CMON.
(also, anything with vectorman. I shit you not I would watch anything vectorman related)
Vectorman was pretty cool, not going to lie.
I still have a working Sega system… My favorite games to play are still Toe Jam & Earl, Vectorman, Earthworm Jim and Herzog Zvei
Was Altered Beast just a game on Sega and not a Sega game? Because if it was made by Sega, I feel like we should Power Up and get a petition signed asap to get this movie to Hollywood!
It’s in the works, but later on in the queue.
I would watch the ever living crap out of a Golden Axe movie.
Panzer Dragoon almost writes itself.
Can we get a live action Sonic the Hedgehog? I mean, if we’re going to get ridiculous, let’s go all the way. Also, if that flarking Offspring song is in the Crazy Taxi movie I’ll burn down the theater.
What? No PowerStone? No Night Trap ? No Space Harrier ? I am forever ashamed of you Sega.
Powerstone is a Capcom property.
Also, I would watch the shit out of a Space Harrier movie.
There was a Power Stone anime though.
I will forever love double Dragon. Alyssa Milano, Robert Patrick, terrible effects and chop sockey? It rules. How can you like Miami connection but not double Dragon?
Oh, I enjoy Double Dragon, but it is a bad, bad movie nobody should pay to see unless they get some beer to go with it.
Streets Of Rage – generic urban martial arts movie
Shinobi – generic ninja movie
Crazy Taxi – French already made it. It’s called Taxi. Then the American remade it. It was also called Taxi. Then NBC made a TV show out of it that recently got cancelled after like 6 episodes.
Sega execs must have realized they haven’t lost tens of millions of dollars lately and needed to come up with a terrible plan to ensure financial failure.
I refuse to admit the American remake of Taxi exists. So, so pointless.
As for what Sega’s thinking, if they have to pay for these movies? They’re never happening. Hollywood runs on OPM: Other People’s Money.