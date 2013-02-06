Stand-Alone ‘Star Wars’ Movies, Which Totally Sound Better Than The New Trilogy, Confirmed By Disney

For this spin-off, eight figures I demand. Yes, hmmm.
Rumors have been flying that Disney is planning to do a number of spin-off Star Wars films in addition to the upcoming trilogy. First there were murmurs of a Zack Snyder-helmed Star Wars-ian take on Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai. More recently there’s been talk of a movie all about everyone’s favorite Grover-sounding Jedi master, Yoda.
Well, Disney has now officially confirmed that non-trilogy spin-offs are in the works. Even better, it seems as though these stand-alone films are going to be written by Lawrence Kasdan (the guy who wrote Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and Raiders of the Lost Ark) and Simon Kinberg (X-Men: First Class). No word on the subject matter of these films just yet, but come on — the Yoda movie’s happening. There’s still too many unsold 80s Yoda toys sitting in storage for it not to happen.
So yeah, who’s feeling more excited for these stand-alone movies than for the new trilogy? Surely I’m not the only one?
I hope they utilize this kind of opportunity to produce some differently toned films. If Disney decides to follow the prequel path and insert childish things to sell toys, they should use these stand alone films to please the more adult fans and provide some cool background to the seedier parts of the Star Wars universe. That’s why a Yoda standalone film troubles me. I don’t think it can be done. I don’t think that character can be the focus of a full film and have the thing be enjoyable and not, well, annoying. A Han Solo or Boba Fett movie could be pretty cool.
I dunno. The last decent movie in this trilogy was 30 years ago. Its tough to get excited for anything Star Wars related.
I don’t think I could stand a whole movie of “Yoda talk” Movie balls suck it would. Or unless he speaks normally and after a major final battle the villain used force powers to give him a stroke, thus explaining why he talks so stupidly. I’d rather they do an Old republic type movie, or if they can go to the future a Cade Skywalker/Star Wars Legacy movie. Although that could be a trilogy too. Or you could do a movie about a planet past the outer rim where some guy has jedi powers, but no jedi training. Or if they really love their fans a full length movie starring Jar-Jar :D
Come on, everybody loves Yoda-speak.
Maybe a movie solely about Yoda’s speech impediment.
The Jedi Master’s Speech. Too easy?
I want to see Princess Leia in college exploring her sexuality.
the best thing to happen to Star wars is Lucas being kept far away from all these projects
I’d like to see a “Being John Malkovich”, but with R2D2.
Are these going to be the “X_Men: Origins” of the Star Wars universe? I hope not. I’m fucking tired of origin stories. But I like the idea of telling one stand alone story. Actually, something like that might be better suited for televison, as a sort of anthology series.
What I can’t stand about “Yoda speak” is that for the most part, Yoda only overdid the “help you find him, I will” shtick when he was busting Luke’s balls. When Obi-Wan starts pleading the punk kid’s case, suddenly Yoda starts talking normal. Not “Teach him, I cannot. No patience the boy has.” Normal sentences. The character devolved into caricature almost immediately after EMPIRE.
I would like to see some stand alone Star Wars animated movies. Along the lines of what DC and Marvel have been doing.