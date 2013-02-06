Stand-Alone ‘Star Wars’ Movies, Which Totally Sound Better Than The New Trilogy, Confirmed By Disney

02.06.13 5 years ago 14 Comments

For this spin-off, eight figures I demand.  Yes, hmmm.

Rumors have been flying that Disney is planning to do a number of spin-off Star Wars films in addition to the upcoming trilogy. First there were murmurs of a Zack Snyder-helmed Star Wars-ian take on Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai. More recently there’s been talk of a movie all about everyone’s favorite Grover-sounding Jedi master, Yoda.

Well, Disney has now officially confirmed that non-trilogy spin-offs are in the works. Even better, it seems as though these stand-alone films are going to be written by Lawrence Kasdan (the guy who wrote Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi and Raiders of the Lost Ark) and Simon Kinberg (X-Men: First Class). No word on the subject matter of these films just yet, but come on — the Yoda movie’s happening. There’s still too many unsold 80s Yoda toys sitting in storage for it not to happen.

So yeah, who’s feeling more excited for these stand-alone movies than for the new trilogy? Surely I’m not the only one?

via Coming Soon

