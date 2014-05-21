‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Has Started Filming In Abu Dhabi And J.J. Abrams Has Video To Prove It

Well guys, it’s finally happening! Star Wars: Episode VII is totally, 100% officially filming on the new Tatooine sets in Abu Dhabi. Technically the crew has been there for about a week, but the first unit crew is now filming the real cast doing, um, things…and stuff. Things that might involve The Force and folks in dusty robes. Heard it here first!
Need proof that things are finally underway? Well, J.J. Abrams just sent out a video from the Abu Dhabi set…
Yup, looks pretty Tatooine-ish! Note the fact that there were no green screens in sight and the alien that walked by wasn’t just a Styrofoam ball on a stick. Promising!
Oh, and if you want to get involved in that “Be in Star Wars” contest ol’ J.J. mentioned, you can do that right here.
Not a single lens flare. So disappointed
If most of the movie takes place in a sun-baked desert and yet doesn’t contain a single lens-flare (even naturally occurring ones being removed) I’ll laugh so hard.
Puppets > CGI.
What about puppet yoda in phantom menace? before a paste over cgi yoda was put in?
Like the rest of that movie, the puppet was pretty shifty.
Or shitty. Whatever.
Twin suns of Tatooine means scored retinas in theaters.
WOW. That marketplace haggle-beast just gave me UNTOLD amounts of excitement for this. Straight up Jim Henson steez. Yes. THAT’S how you sell us chubby nerds. Good shit, Abrams.
Wait, they’re not filming the entire movie with two cameras in front of a green screen? But that means JJ might have to get out of his chair and put his coffee down! Didn’t George tell him how things are done nowadays?
So, a galaxy far, far away only has one desert planet. Got it.