Leaked ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’ Picture And Rumors Connect A Whole Lot Of Dots

If you thought the Star Wars: Episode VII leaks about the Stormtroopers’ new look and Han Solo’s sassy new outfits were the end of the purported leaks from the set, just wait. We have another batch of potential spoilers, this time about the villains. Ready are you?
Several sources (Badass Digest, Latino Review, and Indie Revolver) are reporting the villains in Episode VII will be Inquisitors, hence the picture above of The Inquisitor from Star Wars: Rebels. It won’t be the same Inquisitor in the movie, of course (the timeline wouldn’t make sense), but it is rumored to be another character who also answers to Darth Vader, wields a red lightsaber, and is tasked with killing all Jedi.
This jibes with previous rumors pegging the villains as Sith groupies who wield lightsabers and hunt Jedi. The rumor claimed Luke Skywalker’s been spending the past 30 years foiling their missions. Dan even said at the time that the villains seemed reminiscent of The Inquisitor.
Indie Revolver awesomely snagged a picture of some concept art of the character, whom they describe as “tall and thin and terrifyingly creepy, with glowing red eyes” as well as having “cybernetic bits weave in and out of him”, including a metal jaw. Badass Digest describes him as a cyborg with a half-metal face and a black robe. Here’s the concept art of this Inquisitor seemingly doing an Alas Poor Yorick with Darth Vader’s cracked helmet.
ICYMI: Reportedly leaked first look at Inquisitor & Darth Vader concept art for 'STAR WARS: EPISODE VII'. #HYPE! pic.twitter.com/k2ef0KDA1O
— Superhero Report (@SuperheroReport) August 16, 2014
Both Indie Revolver and Badass Digest also mention his metal hand, and they add that the one in the picture J.J. Abrams tweeted was not Luke’s as we suspected, but rather this villain’s hand.
We suspect the character will be played by tall, thin, Marine veteran Adam Driver, who was rumored to be cast as a “Darth Vader style villain”. The only other tall leading actor strongly rumored to be a villain is Gwendoline Christie, who has been spotted training with a lightsaber. But the rumors describe this character as male, and not even Podrick is allowed to call her Sir.
If seeing the villain holding Vader’s helmet gives you hope that Vader may get cloned or otherwise appear in the new movies, you’re in luck, according to a rumor from Latino Review. They say the movie cuts to a flashback as Luke explains the history of these villains. He’ll reportedly say the Inquisitors and Sith have be connected for a long time, working with Darth Vader when Princess Leia was very young. Allegedly, we’ll see both Vader and a young Leia in this flashback.
Latino Review also makes some sense of a prior rumor. They say Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd will be playing the young Leia, which explains why we heard, when Lourd was cast, that she “will even have her hair tied up in Princess Leia-style buns”.
So there you have it. A whole lot of rumors about Star Wars: Episode VII that make some sense in light of other rumors. Or it could all just be an elaborate ruse.
Via Indie Revolver, Badass Digest, Latino Review, First Showing, Superhero Report, and Reddit
so far I’ve been excited about everything that I’ve been hearing, but the one thing that I find a bit jarring is that there are going to be flashbacks, which kind of goes against the linear, forward progressing story structure of all the other movies. It’s a nitpick, I know.
Kind of like how all the episodes have been released out of order?
I hope it’s true and the Fans ruin it for themselves by pissing away all shred of novelty and surprise before the mock is released.
The validity of the Latino Review is the same kind of validity I put into a 9/11 truther’s website. Not much.
This. All day. +1000
There you guys go. UPROXX gets their info from the Latino Review. How the hell do the Latinos know more about the upcoming movie than Americans?
Senor Spielbergo knows all.
I was kind of hoping that we were done with Darth Vader. It’s ok if it’s only in flashbacks, but I’m afraid of a clone named Darth Daver being introduced.
Based on the EU (which, yes, I know has basically all been thrown out) his name would be Darth Vaader.
These ideas all sound neat but also contribute to the increasingly uneasy sense that the new trilogy won’t so much build off the Star Wars universe as it will slavish attempt to rebottle the lightning of the first three, feeling more like a sad retread of a successful formula than an organic expansion of the world of the story.
Remember Darth Vader? Well he’s back! In POG form!
That wouldn’t be alf as cool as they think it would.
As long as Alice Eve gets naked at some point, I’m good.
Sounds like great fanfic.
don’t lie to me! that’s quan chi from mortal kombat!