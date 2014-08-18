Stellan Skarsgård; Possibly His Naked Butt; Will Return For ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’

Stellan Skarsgård has signed to do five Marvel movies, according to Stellan Skarsgård, who also claims to have Kevin Feige on speed dial:

“I like working with [Marvel] because if I have a problem with the scene, I have Kevin Feige’s number. I can call the head of the studio. You can’t do that when you work on a normal Disney film or with Warner Bros or Paramount.”

Yeah, I’m pretty sure you shouldn’t do that on a Marvel movie, either. It’s kind of rude to the director and pretty much everyone else. BUT HE’S SWEDISH WHAT DO I KNOW MAYBE THAT’S HOW THEY EXPRESS THEIR LOVE. In the same interview with Total Film, Skarsgård confirms his fourth Marvel movie will be The Avengers: Age of Ultron.

I really thought we’d never see Stellan Skarsgård again after the Thor post-credits scene, but I was happy to see he wasn’t dead in The Avengers (spoiler?) and even happier to see he was only butt-naked crazy in Thor: The Dark World (Also a spoiler?) (That man sure likes to bare his ass.) (You think if there was more butt and less barnacle in the Pirates of the Caribbean sequels, they would’ve been slightly better?)

Speaking of naked:

Yeah, I was naked again. They called my agent and said, ‘Do you think Stellan will mind being naked?’ My agent laughed his head off. Yeah, I almost insist! Sometimes with a contract you get a nudity clause, which is fantastic. It’s supposed to protect me from having my genitals exploited, which I doubt anybody would make a dime on.”

That’s about the only detail he gives up about Age of Ultron. I hope Joss Whedon is using him for more than the butt of a joke. BUTT OF A JOKE. Goodnight, Springdon! There will be no encore!

