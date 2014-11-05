Superman, Ape Motorcycle Gangs, And Other Comics Of Note, November 5th

Spider-Verse Team-Up #1
This issue features two stories of various Spider-Men teaming up, and honestly, it’s a Spidey fan’s dream. The opening story, about a more cheerful character than you might expect, is a hoot, and the second is a fun riff on the Terrifying Man-Spider. Worth picking up for Spider-Man fans, and generally some fun superhero comics.
Tooth And Claw #1
Kurt Busiek and Benjamin Dewey deliver possibly the oddest book on the stands this week, but no less compelling. Essentially, it’s a high fantasy story of animal people struggling to revive magic. Dewey’s rich art, complemented by Jordie Bellaire’s colors, is perfect for the concept, and as you read the issue, the fact that these are animal people fades in the face of the fact that they’re vividly drawn characters. Definitely an offbeat book, but a well-done one, and highly recommended for fantasy fans.
Also, read the back page. It’s a hilarious recounting of how the book came together, and it’ll make you want to give Kurt Busiek a big ol’ hug.
The Humans #1
Keenan Marshall Keller and Tom Neely come up with a great concept, mashing up the sleazy biker movie with Planet of the Apes. Unfortunately, the concept is as far as it goes; there’s no reason for these bikers to be apes other than to make an Any Which Way But Loose joke and pay rather, uh, explicit tribute to R. Crumb. Not really sure I needed to see apes in a carnal act in this week’s comics, guys. All that said, Neely enjoys himself with the art, evoking the underground comix that were an obvious inspiration, so if that’s your thing, this might be your thing as well.
The Ghost Fleet #1
Donny Cates delivered one of the best comics of 2013 with Buzzkill, which is a tough act to follow. So Cates doesn’t; instead of being an introspective book, he goes big. Like “armored big-rig splattering a dude with a rocket launcher” big, and scales up to “nuking the world” in the final splash panel. It’s completely ridiculous, but Cates balances characterization and over-the-top action well, and Daniel Warren Johnson has a lot of fun with the gore. Not subtle, but a good read, and recommended for action fans.
Eternal Warrior: Days Of Steel #1
Yes, that sounds like the Eternal Warrior is fronting a metal band. But instead, what Peter Milligan and Cary Nord are up to is asking how long a warrior can fight and see it achieve, to his eyes, nothing. It’s a clever way to characterize our hero, and it’s a fun bit of period action. Highly recommended.
I’m a laxed Spider-Man fan since OMD, but I have to admit that Spider-verse (and Renewal Your Vows teaser for next summer) are perking my interest again.
Spider-Verse has been a hoot. It helps that it’s alternate-universe Spideys, so there’s little in the way of baggage. Also, Spider-Gwen has surprised everyone with how popular the concept is.
And Spider-Gwen first edition appears to be the new hot thing on eBay and the like, with prices jumping quickly. I think it’s about to go through the fourth printing, which isn’t surprising since it was such a well contained story and there’s so much that could be done as an ongoing.
@illocon Yeah, I believe the ongoing actually launches next year, it’s that popular.
That was one of the announcements at NYCC, right? If they keep the same art style and same tone it should be a great read. I do wonder where they’ll start it off, whether it will be at the point it was in EoSV and include flashbacks about Peter Parker etc or whether it will start pre-bite/transformation.
Alien Vs Predator Fire And Stone #2
Superman Unchained #9
Avengers And X-Men Axis #4
Men Of Wrath By Jason Aaron #2
damn, probably the slowest sub week for me in a long time, which is good because my wallet can breathe. that Ghost Fleet book sounds cool though.
Men of Wrath I have to tradewait. I keep comparing it to Southern Bastards and that’s just not fair.
Injustice Gods Among Us Year Three #3
Avengers And X-Men Axis #4
Deadpool’s Art Of War #2
Spider-Verse Team Up #1 (was umming and aahing over this until your view swayed me)
A lovely quiet week for me – given that the last few weeks have been heavy – and this has let me catch up on some reading.
Read Original Sin & Original Sins in full (been waiting till I had them all). Not really taken with them save for the Hulk/Iron Man and Thor/Loki side issues, and the less said about Original Sins the better (particularly the drawing style of the young avengers).
Despite getting Edge of Spider-Verse and now the team up I doubt I’ll pick up the spider-verse issues or the amazing spider-man run.
I forget to say this, but thanks for the weekly recap as it is the usual informative and enjoyable read.
Glad to help!
I know it’s out this week but I just picked up the first trade for C.O.W.L. and it is, as we have heard here, pretty god damn great. If you haven’t read it do yourself a favor and grab it, it’s $10.
Ain’t it? One of my favorite superhero takes this year.