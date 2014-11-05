Superman, Ape Motorcycle Gangs, And Other Comics Of Note, November 5th

Yes, we said “ape motorcycle gangs,” courtesy of Image’s new ongoing The Humans. We look at that and other notable comics from DC Comics, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, Valiant, and Boom! Studios

Spider-Verse Team-Up #1

This issue features two stories of various Spider-Men teaming up, and honestly, it’s a Spidey fan’s dream. The opening story, about a more cheerful character than you might expect, is a hoot, and the second is a fun riff on the Terrifying Man-Spider. Worth picking up for Spider-Man fans, and generally some fun superhero comics.

Tooth And Claw #1

Kurt Busiek and Benjamin Dewey deliver possibly the oddest book on the stands this week, but no less compelling. Essentially, it’s a high fantasy story of animal people struggling to revive magic. Dewey’s rich art, complemented by Jordie Bellaire’s colors, is perfect for the concept, and as you read the issue, the fact that these are animal people fades in the face of the fact that they’re vividly drawn characters. Definitely an offbeat book, but a well-done one, and highly recommended for fantasy fans.

Also, read the back page. It’s a hilarious recounting of how the book came together, and it’ll make you want to give Kurt Busiek a big ol’ hug.

The Humans #1

Keenan Marshall Keller and Tom Neely come up with a great concept, mashing up the sleazy biker movie with Planet of the Apes. Unfortunately, the concept is as far as it goes; there’s no reason for these bikers to be apes other than to make an Any Which Way But Loose joke and pay rather, uh, explicit tribute to R. Crumb. Not really sure I needed to see apes in a carnal act in this week’s comics, guys. All that said, Neely enjoys himself with the art, evoking the underground comix that were an obvious inspiration, so if that’s your thing, this might be your thing as well.

The Ghost Fleet #1

Donny Cates delivered one of the best comics of 2013 with Buzzkill, which is a tough act to follow. So Cates doesn’t; instead of being an introspective book, he goes big. Like “armored big-rig splattering a dude with a rocket launcher” big, and scales up to “nuking the world” in the final splash panel. It’s completely ridiculous, but Cates balances characterization and over-the-top action well, and Daniel Warren Johnson has a lot of fun with the gore. Not subtle, but a good read, and recommended for action fans.

Eternal Warrior: Days Of Steel #1

Yes, that sounds like the Eternal Warrior is fronting a metal band. But instead, what Peter Milligan and Cary Nord are up to is asking how long a warrior can fight and see it achieve, to his eyes, nothing. It’s a clever way to characterize our hero, and it’s a fun bit of period action. Highly recommended.