New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Videos Make With The Fart Jokes

Paramount has released several new videos from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, opening this Friday whether you want it or not. The clips seem aimed at the tween fart humor aesthetic. (Stop trying to make me like you, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.)

This first clip ends with a joke about turtle shells replacing the boobs on a Victoria’s Secret billboard.

Next up is a featurette about Will Arnett’s Vern Fenwick. This one also includes Megan Fox jumping on a trampoline and trying to reassure us that Michael Bay and Jonathan Liebesman didn’t make them aliens after all. She didn’t go so far as to tell anyone to f*ck off (this time).

The next one ends in a fart joke to remind us this is a kids’ movie.

Here’s another Pizza Hut cross-promotion in which Master Splinter tries to make Michaelangelo break concentration by offering him a “99 cheese pizza”. We’re hoping these are unfinished animations, because ooof.

Finally, here’s a clip from the movie involving a car chase through snow. Today I learned Donatello’s bow staff is somehow capable of flipping cars without snapping. Did he get it at a Wakandan Vibranium mine?

Well, at least no buildings are on fire in this one.

