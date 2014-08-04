New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Videos Make With The Fart Jokes

#Megan Fox #Nickelodeon #Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #GIFs
Entertainment Editor
08.04.14 6 Comments

Paramount has released several new videos from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, opening this Friday whether you want it or not. The clips seem aimed at the tween fart humor aesthetic. (Stop trying to make me like you, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot.)

This first clip ends with a joke about turtle shells replacing the boobs on a Victoria’s Secret billboard.

Next up is a featurette about Will Arnett’s Vern Fenwick. This one also includes Megan Fox jumping on a trampoline and trying to reassure us that Michael Bay and Jonathan Liebesman didn’t make them aliens after all. She didn’t go so far as to tell anyone to f*ck off (this time).

The next one ends in a fart joke to remind us this is a kids’ movie.

Here’s another Pizza Hut cross-promotion in which Master Splinter tries to make Michaelangelo break concentration by offering him a “99 cheese pizza”. We’re hoping these are unfinished animations, because ooof.

Finally, here’s a clip from the movie involving a car chase through snow. Today I learned Donatello’s bow staff is somehow capable of flipping cars without snapping. Did he get it at a Wakandan Vibranium mine?

Well, at least no buildings are on fire in this one.

Via Coming Soon, CBM, Cheezburger, First Showing, and Roflrazzi

Around The Web

TOPICS#Megan Fox#Nickelodeon#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles#GIFs
TAGSgifsJONATHAN LIEBESMANKEVIN EASTMANmegan foxMichael BayNICKELODEONPARAMOUNTPETER LAIRDPlatinum DunesTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTMNTWILL ARNETTWILLIAM FICHTNER

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP