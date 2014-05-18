The Mario Bros. Find Out The Hard Way That Yoshi Isn’t So Cute And Cuddly All The Time

TBS

Yoshi is the beloved Mario character that made his debut in the SNES classic Super Mario World. But what would a more realistic Yoshi be like?

We know he eats everything and isn’t limited to just fruits and vegetables. We also know he is cooped up in those blocks until Mario decides to free him. Toss in some of the daily abuse and it’s pretty clear why the folks over at the Pete Holmes Show decided to give Yoshi a little revenge.

Is it just me or does “realistic” translate into “horrible gory death” with this videos. The Mario Bros. certainly aren’t very super when it comes to “real” life.

(Via Pete Holmes)