The Next ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Has Already Leaked

Assassin’s Creed Unity has a multitude of flaws, both intentional and unintentional. But one thing you can’t deny; the game’s depiction of Revolution-era Paris is beautiful, living history at its absolute best. So that makes the fact that the next game, Assassin’s Creed Victory, being set in Victorian London all the more interesting.

This wasn’t supposed to be public knowledge, yet, but Kotaku was leaked a video of the game (which Ubisoft confirmed was real), and it’s attention-getting. First of all, the multiple Creeds in one year thing is dead; this will be the only game in the franchise next year. Secondly, it won’t be on last-gen consoles, so if you’re an AC fan, time to start saving those florins.

As for the video, which hasn’t been posted online, it sounds a lot like somebody hijacked Ubi’s E3 presentation. It was all shot in the Anvil engine, so nothing is pre-rendered and everything is playable. In terms of mechanics, the footage features several fights on top of moving vehicles, and a grappling hook that allows you to get around faster indoors while simultaneously reminding everybody of the Batman games. Beyond that, it’s the AC we all know; find the target and stab him.

The main question, of course, is whether it’ll be a complete train wreck like Unity, and whether Ubisoft can get past its fairly major mistake with one of their keystone franchises. It’s not clear how many people got burned by Unity being a buggy mess, but the PR damage was hefty to say the least. On the other hand, they’ve got about a year to finish the game, so hopefully that’ll be enough.