The Next ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Has Already Leaked

Assassin’s Creed Unity has a multitude of flaws, both intentional and unintentional. But one thing you can’t deny; the game’s depiction of Revolution-era Paris is beautiful, living history at its absolute best. So that makes the fact that the next game, Assassin’s Creed Victory, being set in Victorian London all the more interesting.
This wasn’t supposed to be public knowledge, yet, but Kotaku was leaked a video of the game (which Ubisoft confirmed was real), and it’s attention-getting. First of all, the multiple Creeds in one year thing is dead; this will be the only game in the franchise next year. Secondly, it won’t be on last-gen consoles, so if you’re an AC fan, time to start saving those florins.
As for the video, which hasn’t been posted online, it sounds a lot like somebody hijacked Ubi’s E3 presentation. It was all shot in the Anvil engine, so nothing is pre-rendered and everything is playable. In terms of mechanics, the footage features several fights on top of moving vehicles, and a grappling hook that allows you to get around faster indoors while simultaneously reminding everybody of the Batman games. Beyond that, it’s the AC we all know; find the target and stab him.
The main question, of course, is whether it’ll be a complete train wreck like Unity, and whether Ubisoft can get past its fairly major mistake with one of their keystone franchises. It’s not clear how many people got burned by Unity being a buggy mess, but the PR damage was hefty to say the least. On the other hand, they’ve got about a year to finish the game, so hopefully that’ll be enough.
*sigh*. Is this bubble going to burst anytime soon?
Annual releases? Or the entire concept of AAA big-budget games? Because the former I give another two or three years and the latter I give by 2020.
Annual releases. I’m not shooting for the moon. For every great game this series has there’s two half-baked ones.
You’d think it’d stop naturally once a publisher had enough franchises to rotate… Seems that’s not the case.
I’m not sure this is a “leak” it’s a little too convenient. Get people talking about the series positively again.
Agree with this whole thread. Maybe even with the disastrous launch and the reconciliatory giveaway, Ubisoft still made enough money from Unity to make them think this annual schedule remains a good idea. Maybe one more clusterfuck will get them to consider slowing it down.
This thread gives me hope that people are finally waking up to the “yearly iterations, releasing broken games, pushing pre-orders, reviews embargoes” bullshit that the gaming industry has been doing the last 4 or 5 years.
I bought the AC Xbox one bundle, because I heard Black Flag was awesome, and I wanted a new console for Arkham Knight. I downloaded Unity and played it for about 5 minutes. Its complete ass. Walking in a straight line seemed to be a problem. I havent bothered to try it again, so I have no idea if I received any patches to make it any better.
Its godawful.
They’ve released about 3 patches so far.
Well, Black Flag is awesome, or at least is so full of sidequests that are awesome you can ignore its flaws.
@The Curse of Marino Thanks. Ill check it out to see if its gotten any better.
Unity is absolute garbage. I’m forcing myself to play this game because I’m really into the franchise.
This is what is wrong with developers. Instead of making sure they game that is actually out works properly they’re already focused on the next launch. They’ll know when nobody buys their piece of shit game next year.
To be fair, Ubisoft Montreal developed Unity and Victory is coming from Ubisoft Quebec, so the problem isn’t with the people in the trenches, but the company writing the paychecks.
Unity is garbage too? I had heard that Rogue was terrible, and I guess I just stopped paying attention since I don’t have a PS4 yet. Damn… disappointed. Hopefully London is awesome…
I haven’t heard anything particularly bad about Rogue, aside from that it’s just more of the same, gameplay-wise. Unity is bugged to hell and back, which is why it’s garnered so much bad press. And of course its gameplay is also more of the same, as one expects.
Rogue is alright. Just more Black Flag. and new shanties! Nothing wrong with that.
Oh, they totally are. They do that all the time. Look at the “top-selling” games of all time and they’re pack-ins, each and every one.
Great. Not finished with the “Every AAA game released this year was mostly a huge letdown” and we’re already hyping for the next. Meh.