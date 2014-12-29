The Opening To ‘Kirby And The Rainbow Curse’ Is The Most Adorable Thing You’ll See All Day

#Nintendo #Video Games
12.29.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Chances are Kirby and the Rainbow Curse isn’t your most anticipated game of 2015, but it should definitely be on your list. Because damn it, it looks like it’s about the cutest thing ever. The game is essentially a sequel to Nintendo DS cult classic Kirby: Canvas Curse, except with a cool claymation art style. Nintendo recently released the game’s full opening cinematic and it’s pretty fantastic stuff…

While we’re at it, here’s an overview trailer that will give you some idea of how the game works. It’s in Japanese, but you don’t need a lot of words to understand Kirby.

If you’re not charmed by this point, I don’t think we can be friends.

via Destructoid & Nintendo Everything

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nintendo#Video Games
TAGSClaymationKIRBYKirby and the Rainbow CurseNintendovideo games

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 hour ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP