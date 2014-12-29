The Opening To ‘Kirby And The Rainbow Curse’ Is The Most Adorable Thing You’ll See All Day

Chances are Kirby and the Rainbow Curse isn’t your most anticipated game of 2015, but it should definitely be on your list. Because damn it, it looks like it’s about the cutest thing ever. The game is essentially a sequel to Nintendo DS cult classic Kirby: Canvas Curse, except with a cool claymation art style. Nintendo recently released the game’s full opening cinematic and it’s pretty fantastic stuff…

While we’re at it, here’s an overview trailer that will give you some idea of how the game works. It’s in Japanese, but you don’t need a lot of words to understand Kirby.

If you’re not charmed by this point, I don’t think we can be friends.

