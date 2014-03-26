The Simpsons LEGO Minifigs Are Groin-Grabbingly Transcendent

Pictures of the first officially licensed LEGO minifigs based on The Simpsons have arrived. All 16 minifigs will be blind bagged at $3.99 each, but you should be able to tell which one is in each bag based on those unique shapes and accessories. These will go perfect with the $200 Simpsons LEGO house (video here).

The set will release in time for a special LEGO episode of The Simpsons airing this May 4th. Check out the 16 LEGO minifigs below, unless you’re an old man who yells at clouds and doesn’t understand these newfangled legomajigs.

Simpsons LEGO, I choo-choo-choose you.

Via Kotaku