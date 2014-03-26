The Simpsons LEGO Minifigs Are Groin-Grabbingly Transcendent

Pictures of the first officially licensed LEGO minifigs based on The Simpsons have arrived. All 16 minifigs will be blind bagged at $3.99 each, but you should be able to tell which one is in each bag based on those unique shapes and accessories. These will go perfect with the $200 Simpsons LEGO house (video here).
The set will release in time for a special LEGO episode of The Simpsons airing this May 4th. Check out the 16 LEGO minifigs below, unless you’re an old man who yells at clouds and doesn’t understand these newfangled legomajigs.
Simpsons LEGO, I choo-choo-choose you.
Via Kotaku
This is so great. There needs to be a Sideshow Bob Mini with a knife and, “Die Bart, Die” carved into his chest.
Also:
“No, that’s German for ‘The Bart, The.'”
“No one who speaks German could be an evil man.”
could you change that to “pee pee soaked, heck hole?”
God there’s so many characters they need to make. Then again maybe they shouldn’t because this already has the potential to swipe so much of my hard earned money.
Don’t you hate pants?!?
I will buy mr burns if only for that inanimate carbon rod
@Baltimore Dan, I want to write “Hero” on the back of your head for that one.
It needs…
Principal Skinner
The other bullies
Hank Scorpio
Hank Scorpio should come with his volcano lair!!
But they can lock up a sale RIGHT NOW if they guarantee me Hank Scorpio and his underground lair (Presumably near the Hammock District).
If they make Hank Scorpio with his coat on backwards, I will shit your pants
OMG OMG OMG. I WANT THEM ALL.
And shouldn’t all the stuff Ned Flanders is holding technically be with Homer?
I’m glad they fixed the eyes on them.
agreed, the mini figs that came with the house look creepy as hell
These are awesome, but hopefully we’ll get some more obscure characters eventually. Hank Scorpio has rightly been mentioned but I’d kill for a Duff Man minifigure!
TROY. MCCLURE.