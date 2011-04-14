These Links Are So Underground

101 Unusual, Impressive And Illegal Pieces Of Defaced Currency [Uproxx]

Are Oil Prices Killing The Recovery? [UproxxNews]

First footage from James Franco’s naked chick BMX machete fight [Filmdrunk]

The Stupid, Awesome & Cool MMA Tattoo Trivia Challenge [WithLeather]

Perfect billboard placement [WarmingGlow]

Fifty Repulsive Imaginary Foods [KSK]

Smiling weiner dog > Charlie Sheen [WarmingGlow]

On My Five Current Songs For Spring [TSS]

If Harry Potter characters had an MBA [Buzzfeed]

Girl Speaks Dog [EgoTV]

Oh f**k you, People magazine [WWTDD]

The Six Sexiest Moments in Recent Advertising History [TSJ]

Bizarre McDonald’s Food From Around The World [ForkParty]

Anderson Cooper Delivers Blistering Anti-Snooki Rant [TVSquad]

Actors Who Served: Hollywood Stars Who Are Military Veterans [Moviefone]

Scarlett Johansson’s Rep: ‘My Client is the Victim of Angles and Weird Shirts’ [TheSuperficial]

Contest: win a speaking role in Neil Gaiman’s upcoming American Gods audiobook, trip to NYC, and meeting with Neil Gaiman [BookPerk]

VIDEO BELOW: This is how all movies should end. [via BioTV]

[Pictures via EatLiver and Catasters]