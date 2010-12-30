This Machine Makes Rainbows

#Science #Art
12.30.10 7 years ago

Bar Rafaeli not included.

Michael Jones McKean has built a solar-powered machine that produces rainbows out of reclaimed rainwater.  Yay, hepatitis fountain.  There are a bunch of pictures of the machine’s rainbows at Inhabitat.  I suppose we could have posted one above, but in the battle of supermodels and college art projects, the art project gets hip-checked into a totally original and not at all douchey sculpture made out of coat hangers and cabbage patch dolls. Keep it classy, art students.

Next June McKean plans to install a larger rainbow maker at the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts in Omaha, Nebraska and run it for fifteen minutes twice a day.  I just may have to go check it out in my unicorn costume. Always I wanna be with you and make believe with you and live in harmony, harmony oh love.

[Geekosystem]

