This Modern Version Of ‘Pac-Man’ Will Make You Despair For The State Of Gaming

We’ve seen plenty of “What if old videos games played like modern games?” parodies but nothing that really drives home the point like this video from Rich “Lowtax” Kyanka of Something Awful fame. The contrast between one of the earliest home console games, the Atari 2600 version of Pac-Man, and modern installing screens, micro-transactions and general bullsh*ttery is particularly crazy-making. It isn’t even particularly exaggerated either. I fully believe this is what a new version of Pac-Man would play like.

Check out the video below to make yourself angry…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I dunno, in order to be truly accurate the game should have crashed halfway through.

Via Gaming Garbage